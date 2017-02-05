US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report

UAE Military Tentacles Spreading in Africa: Report The United Arab Emirates is engaged in deliberate efforts to expand its military tentacles across the Horn of Africa.

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks The UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday has praised as effective, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish trilateral expert-level meeting, which was held in Tehran.

US No Longer Fit for Leadership of West Policy on West Asia: UK

British lawmakers say the US is no longer fit to lead the West on West Asia policy, as Donald Trump’s approaches towards Iran’s nuclear deal and Israeli regime prove to be counterproductive.

US Practiced Dropping Nuclear Bomb on N. Korea: Pyongyang North Korea says a pair of US bombers has practiced dropping a nuclear bomb, while flying over the Korean Peninsula in joint wargames with the South, rebuking Washington for pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

US Police Used Tear Gas, Detained Numerous People in May Day Clashes US police fired tear gas and detained numerous people on Monday to disperse protesters as May Day rallies turned into riot in some cities across the country.

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha Palestinian Hamas movement releases a new policy document saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

UN Rights Chief Cautions Saudis Against Attacking Yemen’s Main Port The United Nations human rights chief has expressed deep concern over a possible Saudi-led attack on Yemen’s the key port of Al Hudaydah.

French Police Clash with May Day Protestors in Paris French police have clashed with protestors at May Day rallies in the country’s capital on Monday as two presidential candidates exchanged barbs.

Pakistan Shelled Indian Army Patrol, Killed 2 Soldiers: Army New Delhi accused Pakistani soldiers of killing and mutilating two members of an Indian army patrol in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday.

Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader Al-Qaeda militants have often fought alongside Saudi-paid and US-backed Yemeni mercenaries against Ansarullah resistance movement, the terrorist group’s leader in Yemen said.

Turkish Police Use Tear Gas, Detain 207 in Istanbul May Day Clashes Turkish police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse May Day protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul’s Taksim square, AFP reported.

36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Saudi Arabia Nabs Dozens over 2016 Bomb Attacks in Medina, Jeddah Saudi Arabia says security forces have arrested over 45 members of a terrorist group that last year carried out bombing attacks in Medina and Jeddah.

Hindu Mob Beat to Death 2 Muslim Youths While Transporting Cow Two Muslim men were died in India after being beaten by a mob while transporting cows, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence over the slaughter of what is considered a holy animal in the Hindu-majority country.

Immigrants to Rally across US on Monday against Trump

Merkel Wants End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen as Germany Agrees to Train Saudi Soldiers Germany urged on Sunday Saudi Arabia to end its deadly aggression against Yemen, while Berlin has been supporting the oil-rich kingdom with arms.

Israeli Regime Raids Palestinian Sit-in, Injures 13 Journalists Israeli regime forces have attacked on Sunday a peaceful sit-in protest held in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and injured 13 Palestinian journalists who were attempting to cover the demonstration.

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has lauded stances by North Korea in support of Palestinian liberation and against the Israeli regime.

Tunisian Forces Kill Terrorists in Security Operation Two Takfiri terrorists have been killed in clashes with Tunisian security forces in the central town of Sidi Bouzid on Sunday.

North Korea Vows to Sink US Submarine if Provoked North Korea has vowed to sink a US nuclear submarine currently deployed in South Korean waters if the Americans take provocative action.

Iraqi Forces to Fully Liberate Mosul in May: Cmdr. Iraq’s top military commander vows ISIS Takfiri terrorists will be completely ejected from Mosul in May.

Battles of Wills: Over 1,500 Palestinian Prisoners Stage Hunger Strike

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Steps for Raqqa Recapture Waver Amid Turkish-Kurdish Strife

Alwaght- Turkish Air Force jets bombed Kurdish fighters' positions in northern Syrian and Iraq early last week and killed hundreds of them.

Responding to the Ankara assault, the Kurdish forces hit Turkish forces' positions in northern Syria. A state of escalated tensions between the two sides pushed the US to send its own forces to set up a buffer zone between Turkey and the Kurdish groups.

The escalation is taking place while the two camps hold close relations with Washington, and are seen as main US allies in the region.

NATO-member Turkey has a long record of ties with the US. Some Turkish-backed opposition forces fighting the government of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are trained and armed by Washington.

On the other side, the US puts premium on its Kurdish allies in Syria as most trusted and most effective force for going in line with the American interests on the ground. The Americans know well that they can also count on the Kurdish fighters in battling ISIS terrorist group, a notion that has persuaded the Pentagon to invest heavily on them.

But there is a conflict: the US support for Turkey and the Kurds at the same time is coming while the two sides have been in clashes for nearly 4 decades, and each one regards the other side as its sworn enemy. The issue handicaps Americans plan in Syria as a key challenge, to an extent that reportedly the CIA-trained fighters have repeatedly clashed with the Pentagon-backed militants on the Syrian battlegrounds. Following the incidents, some experts said that the US was actually battling itself in Syria’s north.

The recent Turkish offensive against the north’s Kurdish regions is significant because the US has preferred the Kurds to Turkey for its campaign to push ISIS out of Raqqa, the capital of the self-proclaimed caliphate of terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

The analysts suggest that the Kurds are not that much interested to progress towards Raqqa because a majority of the northern city’s residents are Arabs. But the operation will help them garner weight on the ground, not to mention that their participation will entrust them bargaining chips on the negotiating table with the Syrian government in the future.

But for Turkey the expansion of areas under the Kurdish control in northern Syria is nightmarish. That is why preventing Kurds from gaining power and ground has turned into a priority topping the foreign policy agenda of the Turkish leaders who are going to great lengths to make sure that the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as well as Democratic Union Party (PYD), which are regarded by Ankara as Syrian branches of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkeys archenemy, will not establish an autonomous region along the southern Turkish borders.

It appears that the fresh Turkish airstrikes are coming to put strains on the US to replace the Kurds with the Turkish forces and Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces for reclaiming Raqqa.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Saturday criticized Washington for its support for the Kurds as damaging the “spirit of solidarity” with Turkey.

“Why are we asking for help from terrorist organizations? We are here," Erdogan said as he addressed an energy conference in Istanbul, according to the Reuters news agency.

"Turkey, coalition forces led by the United States, and the Free Syrian Army all together can wipe them (ISIS) out. This is not a difficult thing for us," Reuters quoted him as saying.

He said he will tell this to Trump. In two weeks from now, Erdogan will travel to the US for meeting with his American counterpart, and persuading him to exclude the Kurdish forces from final Raqqa push, a request widely believed will be turned down by the American leader. Because the US does not trust the Turkish-backed militant groups in north Syria as it sees them in close relationship with al-Qaeda and even ISIS. This belief is strengthened as Washington in the past years of the Syrian conflict supported the Syrian opposition only to end up finding its efforts counterproductive.

On the other side, the ongoing American help for the Kurds will likely make Ankara bristle at the US, and continue raids against Kurdish targets inside Syria. This was recently made clear by Erdogan during a speech.

Kurds threatened to suspend the progressing Raqqa operation should Turkey continue air assaulta against their sites, an issue carrying the potentials of enormously handicapping Washington’s maneuvering power in north of Syria.

US Kurds Turkey Raqqa Operation Syria Crisis

