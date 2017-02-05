Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 2 May 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha

Tuesday 2 May 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Palestinian Hamas Announces New Stances in Doha
Alwaght- Palestinian Hamas movement has released a new policy document in Doha saying it accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

Speaking in the Qatari capital on Monday, Hamas politburo chief Khaled Meshaal said, "Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognizing Israel or ceding any rights."

Meshaal reiterated that the new document in no way amounts to recognition of Israeli regime adding that, “We don't want to dilute our principles but we want to be open. We hope this (document) will mark a change in the stance of European states towards us." The document clearly states, "There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity."

It also called for the return of the Palestinian refugees, and underscored the group’s right to armed resistance against the Tel Aviv regime.

Before launching the document, Meshaald said it took one year to formulate adding that it does not replace, in any way, the group’s founding charter issued in the late 1980s.

According to Hamas leaders, the document clarifies Hamas positions regarding several issues emerging on the regional and wider international scene.

Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas believes that armed resistance is the only means to liberate the occupied Palestinian territories and oust the Israeli occupation. It firmly rebuffs to succumb to pressure, including by the International Quartet, to recognize Israel as a legitimate entity.

Hamas Palestine Khalid Meshaal Israeli regime Tel Aviv resistance

