Iran, Syria to Strengthen Military Ties in War on Terror

Alwaght- Top military officials in Iran and Syria have held talks on ways to strengthen military ties between the two countries in the ongoing war on terror.

During a meeting held in Tehran on Monday, Syria's Chief of the General Staff of the Army and Armed Forces, lieutenant General Ali Abdullah Ayoub and the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri explored ways of enhancing military cooperation between Iran and Syria against terrorism.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to strengthen ties between the Syrian and Iranian armies, while condemning the US and Israeli regime attacks on Syria.

General Ayoub briefed Major General Bagheri on the latest developments in Syria and the joint coordination between the two countries, Russia and the backup forces in the fight against terrorism, affirming the Syrian army’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism until restoring security and stability to Syria.

He thanked Iran's leadership, government and people for their continuous support to Syria in the face of terrorism, adding that the wise policy of Iran in supporting peace and stability in the region acquires the respect of the independent countries.

Major General Bagheri, for his part, condemned the air and missile attacks by the US and the Israeli entity on Syria.

The top Iranian commander further noted that the Syrian Army and nation have shown brave resistance in the face of Takfiri terrorists' crimes, and hailed achievements made by the Syrian Army and nation in fully liberating the city of Aleppo from the control of terrorists and releasing the people in the Shiite-populated villages of al-Foua and Kefraya.