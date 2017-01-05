Pakistan Shelled Indian Army Patrol, Killed 2 Soldiers: Army

Alwaght- New Delhi accused Pakistani soldiers of killing and mutilating two members of an Indian army patrol in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday.

The Indian army said Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortar bombs at two Indian posts on the Line of Control dividing Muslim-majority Kashmir between the two sides, in the Krishna Ghati sector.

“Pak army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati Sector... Simultaneously a BAT (border action team — an amalgam of terrorists and Pakistan army regulars) action was launched on a patrol operating between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” Hindustan Times cited the Indian army as saying in a statement.

"Such despicable act of Pakistan army will be appropriately responded."

Earlier, army sources identified Naib subedar Paramjit Singh, a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and Border Security Force head constable Prem Sagar as the dead. Two other soldiers on patrol with them survived.

Separately, militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir ambushed a van carrying cash for the state-run Jammu and Kashmir Bank , killing five policemen and two bank officials, and getting away with bundles of cash, said senior police official S.P. Pani.

The attack occurred in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, where protests against Indian rule have flared in recent weeks.

The armies of nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have been facing off for decades across the Line of Control, an old ceasefire line through the region that both countries claim in full but rule in part.

Recently, a 2003 ceasefire in the region has frayed with sporadic cross-border firing.