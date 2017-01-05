Al-Qaeda Militants Fight alongside US-Backed Forces in Yemen: Group’s Leader

Alwaght- Al-Qaeda militants have often fought alongside Saudi-paid and US-backed Yemeni mercenaries against Ansarullah resistance movement, the terrorist group's leader in Yemen said.

"We fight along all Muslims in Yemen, together with different Islamic groups," Associated Press cited Qasim al-Rimi as saying.

Leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) added that his followers have teamed up with an array of factions — including the ultraconservative Salafis, "the Muslim Brotherhood and also our brothers among the sons of (Sunni) tribes" — against Ansarullah fighters.

Saying that AQAP is considered by Washington as the most dangerous offshoot of the global terror network of al-Qaeda, AP suggests that Qasim al-Rimis' remarks "could embarrass the US-backed coalition fighting the impoverished Arab country's" Resistance movement.

Being on the US most-wanted list with a $5 million reward for his capture, al-Rimi and his militants teamed-up with US-backed forces were fighting against Ansarullah and Yemeni army forces during last two years while Saudi-led coalition was bombing the already impoverished country on a daily basis.

Riyadh, with a green light from Washington, launched a deadly aggression against Yemen on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015. The military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 12,000 people, most of them civilians.

The Muslim Brotherhood and Salafis are some of the key militias on former Yemeni president's side, and regularly receive funds and weapons from the US-backed Saudi led coalition, according to AP.