Turkish Police Use Tear Gas, Detain 207 in Istanbul May Day Clashes

Alwaght- Turkish police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse May Day protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul's Taksim square, AFP reported.

Police tried to stop protesters in the Gayrettepe district on the European side of Istanbul who wanted to walk to the famous square in spite of the ban by city authorities.

According to Reuters, over 200 people have been detained, and at least one protester reportedly killed.

“Some illegal groups who want to damage the peace and safety of our people attempted illegal marches and demonstrations primarily around Taksim square ... under the pretext of May Day celebrations,” the governor's office said, cited by Reuters. “A total of 207 people have been detained and some 40 Molotov cocktails, 17 hand grenades, 176 fireworks ... and lots of illegal posters have been seized.”

The protesters - made up of left-wing groups - unfurled anti-government banners as May Day comes after the 16 April referendum brought the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a narrow win to expand his powers.

"Long Live May Day, No to dictator!" the banners read. At least one protester was detained, according to the AFP.

Several thousand people attended celebrations in an officially designated area in Bakirkoy district near the international airport on the city's western side.

Each year, people across the globe take to the streets to commemorate International Workers' Day, or May Day.

In dozens of countries, May Day is an official holiday, and for labour rights campaigners it is particularly important.