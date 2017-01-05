36 Yazidis Freed from ISIS in Iraq after 3 Years of Slavery: UN

Alwaght- Three dozen persecuted Yazidi survivors have been rescued after three years of slavery by ISIS terrorist group in northwestern Iraq, the UN said on Sunday.

According to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, a Group of 36 women, men, and children from the persecuted religious sect have reunited with their families in the predominately Kurdish city of Dohuk, north of Mosul, this weekend.

“What these women and girls have endured is unimaginable,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Iraq Lise Grande stated on Sunday.

The women and girls have received lodging, clothing and medical and psychological assistance since Friday, Lise Grande said.

ISIS violently killed, kidnapped, and enslaved thousands of Yazidis in the summer of 2014 as the terrorist group occupied the Sinjar area, where many of the minority group lived.

The Yazidis, whose beliefs combine elements from several West Asian religions, were the most persecuted community under ISIS, which considers them devil-worshippers. The UN estimates that many as 1,500 Yazidi women and girls remain in captivity and may be exposed to protracted sexual abuse by ISIS.