Immigrants to Rally across US on Monday against Trump

Alwaght- American Immigrant and union groups have plans to demonstrate on Monday to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations.

Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles, associated Press reported adding demonstrations also are planned for dozens of smaller cities from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Portland, Oregon.

According to AP, in many places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrants in American communities.

While union members traditionally march on May 1 for workers' rights in countries around the world, the day has become a rallying point for immigrants in the US since massive demonstrations were held on the date in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.

Demonstrators march to show support for immigrant rights along Wilshire Boulevard near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles : 2006 AP

Larger crowds are expected to return this year as immigrant groups have joined with Muslim organizations, women's advocates and others in their united opposition to Trump administration policies.

As Trump approaches his first 100 days, he has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, including executive orders for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a ban on travelers from six Muslim countries. The government has arrested thousands of immigrants in the country illegally and threatened to withhold funding from jurisdictions that limit cooperation between local and federal immigration authorities.