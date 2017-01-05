Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israeli Regime Raids Palestinian Sit-in, Injures 13 Journalists

Israeli regime forces have attacked on Sunday a peaceful sit-in protest held in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and injured 13 Palestinian journalists who were attempting to cover the demonstration.

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has lauded stances by North Korea in support of Palestinian liberation and against the Israeli regime.

Tunisian Forces Kill Terrorists in Security Operation Two Takfiri terrorists have been killed in clashes with Tunisian security forces in the central town of Sidi Bouzid on Sunday.

North Korea Vows to Sink US Submarine if Provoked North Korea has vowed to sink a US nuclear submarine currently deployed in South Korean waters if the Americans take provocative action.

Iraqi Forces to Fully Liberate Mosul in May: Cmdr. Iraq’s top military commander vows ISIS Takfiri terrorists will be completely ejected from Mosul in May.

Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood Preacher Sentenced to Death An Egyptian court confirmed a death sentence against Muslim Brotherhood preacher Wagdy Ghoneim after the country’s grand mufti gave his consent to the verdict.

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues urkey has fired some 4,000 more people from the civil service and military as threats to national security, and banned several popular TV shows and the widespread withdrawal of funding for students and health services in the country.

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants Saudi army backed by popular forces has killed nine Saudi mercenaries, repelling two separate attacks by Saudi-backed militants throughout the impoverished nation

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea Israeli regime is the “only illegal possessor of nukes" and "disturber of peace" in West Asia, North Korea says.

US’s East Europe Missile Deployment Violation of INF Treaty: Russia Russia says US deployment of its Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe is a flagrant violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves In a sign of improved security, Syrian capital Damascus is hosting an exhibition on employment and job opportunities.

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan The US kicked off joint naval exercises with South Korea just after North Korea’s unsuccessful missile launch on Saturday.

Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval Turkey’s military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Jizan Yemen’s army rocketry forces and popular committees fired a ballistic missile, Qaher M2, on the Saudi main military base in Jizan province.

Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia Turkey has blocked all access to Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, a monitoring network reported on Saturday.

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday that exploded shortly after launch, the US and South Korean militaries say.

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast? Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS Takfiri terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has announced plans to build 15,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law

Hamas Lauds N Korea's Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has lauded stances by North Korea in support of Palestinian liberation and against the Israeli regime.

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has lauded North Korea's stances in support of Palestinian liberation and against Israeli regime's occupation of Palestinian territories.

 In a statement on Twitter, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri rejected the Israeli offensive speech against Pyongyang, saying that Israel is the source of “evil and terrorism” and the cause of instability in the region.

In an interview with Hebrew news site Walla this week, Israeli war minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is a “madman” in charge of a “crazy and radical group” which is “undermining global stability.”

In hard-hitting response to Liebeman's bellicose remarks, Pyongyang promised a “merciless thousand-fold punishment to whoever dares hurt the dignity of its supreme leadership,” describing Lieberman’s "reckless remarks" as being "sordid and wicked behavior and grave challenge to North Korea".

Firing back at the perceived hypocrisy, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that, unlike Israeli regime, which is a “disturber of peace” in its neighborhood, their country is full entitled to seek deterrence against “US aggression.”

"Israel is the only illegal possessor of nukes in the Middle East under the patronage of the US. However, Israel vociferated about the nuclear deterrence of the DPRK, slandering it, whenever an opportunity presented itself,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, as cited by state-run agency KCNA.

"This is the cynical ploy to escape the world denunciation and curse as disturber of peace in the Middle East, occupier of the Arab territories and culprit of crimes against humanity," the spokesman said.

“The DPRK’s (North Korea) access to nuclear weapons is the legitimate exercise of its righteous right for self-defense to cope with the US provocative moves for aggression and the DPRK's nuclear force is the treasured sword of justice firmly defending peace on the Korean peninsula and in the region,” the North Korean statement added.

Pyongyang went on to say that it supports the struggle of Palestinians, adding that the country is in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine.

 

