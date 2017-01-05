Hamas Lauds N Korea’s Backing of Palestinians, Opposing Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has lauded North Korea's stances in support of Palestinian liberation and against Israeli regime's occupation of Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Twitter, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri rejected the Israeli offensive speech against Pyongyang, saying that Israel is the source of “evil and terrorism” and the cause of instability in the region.

In an interview with Hebrew news site Walla this week, Israeli war minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un is a “madman” in charge of a “crazy and radical group” which is “undermining global stability.”

In hard-hitting response to Liebeman's bellicose remarks, Pyongyang promised a “merciless thousand-fold punishment to whoever dares hurt the dignity of its supreme leadership,” describing Lieberman’s "reckless remarks" as being "sordid and wicked behavior and grave challenge to North Korea".

Firing back at the perceived hypocrisy, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that, unlike Israeli regime, which is a “disturber of peace” in its neighborhood, their country is full entitled to seek deterrence against “US aggression.”

"Israel is the only illegal possessor of nukes in the Middle East under the patronage of the US. However, Israel vociferated about the nuclear deterrence of the DPRK, slandering it, whenever an opportunity presented itself,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said, as cited by state-run agency KCNA.

"This is the cynical ploy to escape the world denunciation and curse as disturber of peace in the Middle East, occupier of the Arab territories and culprit of crimes against humanity," the spokesman said.

“The DPRK’s (North Korea) access to nuclear weapons is the legitimate exercise of its righteous right for self-defense to cope with the US provocative moves for aggression and the DPRK's nuclear force is the treasured sword of justice firmly defending peace on the Korean peninsula and in the region,” the North Korean statement added.

Pyongyang went on to say that it supports the struggle of Palestinians, adding that the country is in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine.