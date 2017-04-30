Tunisian Forces Kill Terrorists in Security Operation

Alwaght- Two ISIS terrorists have been killed in clashes with Tunisian security forces in the central town of Sidi Bouzid on Sunday.

A government spokesman, Khalif Chibani, confirmed that a terrorist group was attacked in a national guard operation and in the ensuing clashes two terrorists were killed.

Security forces had surrounded a house in the Ouled Chebli district and that shots were heard.

Other sources say Tunisian forces killed a terrorist and another died when he detonated his suicide explosive belt during an exchange of gunfire during the operation.

Tunisia's armed forces have been cracking down terrorists allied to ISIS and al-Qaeda's North Africa branch, especially since the country suffered four major attacks in the last two years, including two on foreign tourists.

Since its 2011 revolution, Tunisia has experienced an increase in terrorist attacks that have cost the lives of dozens of members of the security forces and also 59 foreign tourists.

Despite a halt to major attacks, the country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when a suicide bombing in Tunis claimed by ISIS killed 12 presidential guards.

Last December Tunisia’s interior minister, Hedi Majdoub, told parliament that 800 Tunisian nationals who had travelled abroad to fight for armed groups in other countries have since returned to Tunisia.

The United Nations estimates that there are more than 5,000 Tunisians fighting for armed groups, mainly in Iraq, Syria and neighboring Libya.

Tunisia's security forces have urged the government to adopt "exceptional measures" to deal with potential security threats from fighters who have returned to their home country.

"The return of terrorists from hotbeds of unrest in Tunisia is worrying and could lead to the Somalisation of the country," said a statement from the internal security forces' national union.