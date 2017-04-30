Iraqi Forces to Fully Liberate Mosul in May: Cmdr.

Alwaght- Iraq’s top military commander vows ISIS terrorists will be completely ejected from Mosul in May.

The battle should be completed "in a maximum of three weeks", the Iraqi army's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi, was quoted as saying by al-Sabah newspaper on Sunday.

ISIS terrorists have lost most of the city's districts since the offensive began in October and is now surrounded in the northwestern districts, including the historic Old City center.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Defense Ministry has estimated the remaining part of western Mosul that is still held by ISIS is at thirty-five percent.

Speaking on Sunday, Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hiyali said life returned back to normal in the eastern side and that the Iraqi troops are in high spirit and making their best to secure the citizens and their properties.

Elsewhere, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) continued striking ISIS terrorists in northwestern Hadhar county which lies in southern Mosul city.

The PMF units clashed fiercely with ISIS terrorists, killing scores of them, and destroying their vehicles and weaponry and downing one of their drones.

Iraqi army forces and PM forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul last October and since then they have made sweeping gains against Takfiri terrorists.

The terrorists, who occupied Mosul in 2014, have been committing heinous crimes against all ethnic and religious communities in Iraq, including Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds and Christians.