Masses Removed Specter of War on Iran, Not Governments: Iran’s Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran says Iranian people removed the specter of war on the country, dismissing assertions that it was the achievement of a certain administration.

The Leader was addressing a group of workers from across Iran on the eve of International Workers' Day, also known as Labor Day in some countries.

Iran supreme leader emphasized that “I mainly address the people. Our dear people should know that their presence in different areas is determining; determining for the national security; if people are participative, the country will be secure".

The Leader of Iran’s Revolution added "The fact that impudent and browbeating enemies refrain from a serious confrontation with the Islamic Republic, is due to the presence of the people. It is because, they are afraid of the people; fear in a true sense. This is not just an analysis; it's the reality, based on proven evidence. When the people come forward, the enemy that wants to fight against their state is forced to retreat and cannot intrude. However, when a gap arises between the nation and the state, and the nation resigns, then the enemies can do as they want".

Ayatollah Khamenei further stated “We hear, and we have heard it before, some saying, “when we took things in our hands, we could save the country from war. No. This is not true. What protected this country during all these years against aggression, and the enemy's intrusion, is the presence of the people".

Insisting on the importance of protecting the vote, The Leader pointed out that, "Those who are in charge of the elections, whether the Interior Ministry, the Guardian Council, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, or elsewhere, they must protect and guard what is entrusted to them--the ballots, and the people's participation."

Ayatollah Khamenei added, "The utmost precautions must be taken to protect and guard the vote, in case, God forbid, some want to violate this trust."

The Leader of the Revolution declared “The law should be enforced accurately. No exception is to be accorded with regard to the law. The Law is the Law, it's the same for everyone, with no exception. By accurately enforcing the law, a right and desirable occupation, satisfactory in front of God, can be accomplished.”

The Leader of the Revolution went on to say that the main manifestation of the people's presence is during the elections. He insisted “I would never tell you to elect one person or to neglect another; but, I will tell you to go to your voting stations and cast your ballots. All those who appreciate this country and want its security must vote.”

Stating that the people know the Islamic Republic endeavors for their glory, security and progress, Ayatollah Khamenei added, "The Islamic Republic has secured this country from the intrusion of enemies, and this shall not be taken lightly. It is a great accomplishment."