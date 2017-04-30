Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants

Alwaght- Yemeni army backed by popular forces has killed nine Saudi mercenaries, repelling two separate attacks by Saudi-backed militants throughout the impoverished nation.

On Saturday, Yemeni forces killed five Saudi mercenaries in Midi District of the northwestern Hajjah Province, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network said.

Yemeni snipers also took out four Saudi-backed militants in Sirwah District of the west-central Ma’rib Province on the same day.

A day earlier, Yemeni Army and Ansarullah fighters had downed a spy drone belonging to the mercenaries in the same region.

Al-Masirah further reported heavy confrontation between the Army and militants in Jawf Province, which is similarly located in the northwest.

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US, Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-leg aggression on Yemen. The Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories. This illegal aggression has prompted retaliation from Yemeni forces including launching missile attacks on Saudi military installations in the country’s capital Riyadh.