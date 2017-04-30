Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric’s Trial

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 30 April 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks The UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday has praised as effective, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish trilateral expert-level meeting, which was held in Tehran.

Why Snap Election in Britain? Britain’s Premier on Tuesday called a snap general election on June 8 in a bid to get direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth exit from the EU.

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

urkey has fired some 4,000 more people from the civil service and military as threats to national security, and banned several popular TV shows and the widespread withdrawal of funding for students and health services in the country.

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants Saudi army backed by popular forces has killed nine Saudi mercenaries, repelling two separate attacks by Saudi-backed militants throughout the impoverished nation

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea Israeli regime is the “only illegal possessor of nukes" and "disturber of peace" in West Asia, North Korea says.

US’s East Europe Missile Deployment Violation of INF Treaty: Russia Russia says US deployment of its Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe is a flagrant violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves In a sign of improved security, Syrian capital Damascus is hosting an exhibition on employment and job opportunities.

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan The US kicked off joint naval exercises with South Korea just after North Korea’s unsuccessful missile launch on Saturday.

Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval Turkey’s military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Jizan Yemen’s army rocketry forces and popular committees fired a ballistic missile, Qaher M2, on the Saudi main military base in Jizan province.

Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia Turkey has blocked all access to Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, a monitoring network reported on Saturday.

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday that exploded shortly after launch, the US and South Korean militaries say.

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast? Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS Takfiri terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has announced plans to build 15,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law

S. Korea Rejects Trumps Call on Seoul to Pay for THAAD Deployment South Korea defied US president call on Seoul to pay for hosting the American THAAD anti-missile system, saying the west Asian country is only committed to providing land and facilities

German Foreign Minister Rejects Israeli Premier’s Phone Call German Foreign Minister has rejected a phone call by Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister just days after a public spat between them

HRW Slams Brutal Attacks on Muslims in India by ‘Cow Protectors’ Human Rights Watch slams brutal attacks in India by self-appointed "cow protectors" against Muslim over rumors that they sold, bought or killed cows for beef.

Brazilians Protest Reforms by US-Backed President Temer Brazilians have called for a general strike on Friday in protest against US-backed President Michel Temer’s neoliberal reforms.

Saudis Not Paying Us Fair Price; We’re Losing Our Shirt: Trump US President has censured Saudi Arabia for not paying its fair share in return for the US defense

Venezuela Backed for Exiting US Propped OAS Venezuela has obtained backing from major world powers after exiting US-propped Organization of American States.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric's Trial

Sunday 30 April 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric’s Trial

Alwaght- New wave of anti-regime protests has erupted in Bahrain since last week as Al Khalifa regime has set to hold on May 7 final trial session of the high-profile cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of the country’s uprising.

The campaigners have issued statements across the Persian Gulf island urging the people to hold even more heated demonstrations and continue the sit-ins staged around Sheikh Isa Qassim’s house since 11 months ago, when the west-back Arab kingdom stripped top cleric of his Bahraini citizenship.

The fresh anti-Khalifa movement aims at providing as much as possible popular cover for the Sheikh Qassim to push back against upcoming restrictions that are expected to be put on the top political and religious figure by the Bahraini authorities once the hearing concludes.

The people in recent weeks responded to the calls for rejuvenated anti-regime rallies, holding them in a majority of the cities of the tiny island kingdom. 

The Al Khalifa regime, which also enjoys relentless support of neighboring Saudi Arabia, has cracked down on the protestors with an iron fist as it has done since the beginning of the revolt.

Many arrests have been reported in counter-protest moves of the regime's security forces. There were also reports of considerable number of casualties.

Triggered by the popular groups who seek pressing the government through rallies, the campaign also called for help of the political, academic, and religious circles across the Muslim world. Over the past year, such measures, both on the streets and online, have yielded their results. They appeared effective in precluding the Bahraini rulers from dealing with the revolutionaries in a tougher fashion, and sometimes foiling plots designed by the regime to target the clerics of the country.

The uprising leaders have argued that Bahraini regime has been waiting a chance to practice inhuman intentions against the revolutionary forces and their leaders, particularly Sheikh Isa Qassim. They label the past verdicts or the upcoming ones as politicized, and only meeting interests of the Manama regime.

The Bahraini rulers, and their American and British patrons, are seeking proper conditions to divert the attention to other issues, something they hope will break firmness of opposition against the verdicts of the judiciary. However, so far no measure or incident have positively served this aim and led to retreat of the public that is insistently backing the religious leader.

The past year’s record shows well that round-the-clock popular gatherings outside the house of Ayatollah Qassim as well as the demonstrations across the country in solidarity with him have played a crucial role in deterring the Al Khalifa regime’s tough-handed measures against the voices of dissent. The deterrence of the demonstrations has been doubled as other countries held protests to show support for the spiritual leader. Actually, the rallies in Bahrain have stirred global activism against disrespect to the Muslim clerics.

Amid this atmosphere, it looks unlikely that the Bahraini rulers take measures that will risk expansion of range of protests, and even render unexpected steps by the opposition. If the kingdom takes the risk, it should possibly expect any scenarios in the future, including turmoil and even armed actions by the opposition against the establishment.

Any moves against the leader of the uprising will actually further widen the gaps between regime and opposition, and will risk allowing the revolution to upgrade to a new stage, perhaps a mutually violent one.

Aside from the perils of the future, there is a global movement growing bigger in solidarity with the Bahraini revolution. The pro-uprising movement is an outcome of the Bahraini people's resistance at home and activism led by rights groups around the world. If it succeeds in thwarting unfair verdict for Ayatollah Qassim, it will count as a triumph for the Bahrainis and the Muslim world as a whole. Its effects will be crucial and safeguard the Islamic circles and clerics against any risks for long years.

Bahrain Revolution Sheikh Isa Qassim Verdict Crackdown

