Reasons behind Taliban’s Recently-Heightened Violence in Afghanistan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 30 April 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks The UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday has praised as effective, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish trilateral expert-level meeting, which was held in Tehran.

Why Snap Election in Britain? Britain’s Premier on Tuesday called a snap general election on June 8 in a bid to get direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth exit from the EU.

News

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

urkey has fired some 4,000 more people from the civil service and military as threats to national security, and banned several popular TV shows and the widespread withdrawal of funding for students and health services in the country.

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants Saudi army backed by popular forces has killed nine Saudi mercenaries, repelling two separate attacks by Saudi-backed militants throughout the impoverished nation

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea Israeli regime is the “only illegal possessor of nukes" and "disturber of peace" in West Asia, North Korea says.

US’s East Europe Missile Deployment Violation of INF Treaty: Russia Russia says US deployment of its Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe is a flagrant violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves In a sign of improved security, Syrian capital Damascus is hosting an exhibition on employment and job opportunities.

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan The US kicked off joint naval exercises with South Korea just after North Korea’s unsuccessful missile launch on Saturday.

Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval Turkey’s military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Jizan Yemen’s army rocketry forces and popular committees fired a ballistic missile, Qaher M2, on the Saudi main military base in Jizan province.

Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia Turkey has blocked all access to Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, a monitoring network reported on Saturday.

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday that exploded shortly after launch, the US and South Korean militaries say.

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast? Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS Takfiri terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has announced plans to build 15,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law

S. Korea Rejects Trumps Call on Seoul to Pay for THAAD Deployment South Korea defied US president call on Seoul to pay for hosting the American THAAD anti-missile system, saying the west Asian country is only committed to providing land and facilities

German Foreign Minister Rejects Israeli Premier’s Phone Call German Foreign Minister has rejected a phone call by Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister just days after a public spat between them

HRW Slams Brutal Attacks on Muslims in India by ‘Cow Protectors’ Human Rights Watch slams brutal attacks in India by self-appointed "cow protectors" against Muslim over rumors that they sold, bought or killed cows for beef.

Brazilians Protest Reforms by US-Backed President Temer Brazilians have called for a general strike on Friday in protest against US-backed President Michel Temer’s neoliberal reforms.

Saudis Not Paying Us Fair Price; We’re Losing Our Shirt: Trump US President has censured Saudi Arabia for not paying its fair share in return for the US defense

Venezuela Backed for Exiting US Propped OAS Venezuela has obtained backing from major world powers after exiting US-propped Organization of American States.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump’s 100 Days: Health Care Complicated, China Useful ally, NATO Not Obsolete

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea

Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia

Bahrainis Ultimate Alert for Al Khalifa ahead of Top Cleric’s Trial

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants

Reasons behind Taliban’s Recently-Heightened Violence in Afghanistan

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

Trump’s First 100 Days Prove His Maverick Image Was Fake

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Russia Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack, Arrests 2

China Urges US Restraint over North Korea

New Saudi Ambassador to US Prince who Bombed Yemen

Riyadh Seeks Dragging Washington in Yemen War

Trump’s New Security Doctrine for West Asia

ISIS Terrorists Apologized to Israeli Regime: Ex-War Minister

Russia Backs Talks to Resolve Syria Crisis: FM Lavrov

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

US Nuclear Sub in S Korea, Trump Summons Senate for N Korea Briefing

ISIS Terrorists Attacked, Killed by Wild Boars in Iraq

Israeli Regime Hires 6,000 Chinese Workers amid Illegal Settlements Expansion

Russia Terms Terrorism Major Global Danger, Syria Top Victim

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader

Mahmoud Abbas Needs to Decide which Side He Is On: Palestinians or Israeli Regime

US Deploys F-35 Warplanes in Europe to Confront Russia

Kenyan Forces Nab ISIS Terrorists, Human Traffickers

Iran’s Defense Minister Talks with Russia, Syria Counterparts Over US Aggression

Saudi Arabia State Sponsor of Terrorism: Iraqi PM

Britain Blames Russia for Every Civilian Death in Syria

Turkey Lunches Probe into 17 American Figures over 2016 Coup Attempt

How Germany Chases its Economic, Military Interests in West Asia?

North Korea Declares Readiness for War with US

Israeli Regime Spraying Poison on Palestinian Farms: Report

Iran, Russia Slam US Aggression on Syria as Terrorists, Israel, Saudis Hail Attack

Muslims Must Adopt Europe’s Values or Get Out: German Minister

Terrorists Kill over 100 Evacuees in Syria’s Aleppo

Iran Only Hope for Muslims in Confronting Israeli Regime: Tunisian President

European Navies Deliberately Leaving Refugees to Die: Report

What’s Behind British PM’s Visit to Jordan, Saudi Arabia?

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Reasons behind Taliban’s Recently-Heightened Violence in Afghanistan

Sunday 30 April 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Reasons behind Taliban’s Recently-Heightened Violence in Afghanistan

Related Content

Afghan Defense Minister, Army Chief Resign after Taliban Attack

Future of Taliban Role in New Era

Al-Qaeda’s Zawahiri Pledges Allegiance to New Taliban Chief Amid Rivalry

Taliban’s saber-rattling in Afghanistan; an Undeniable Fact

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Afghanistan security conditions have been worsening day by day, and particularly recently. The Afghan national unity government has announced readiness to resume peace talks with the Taliban insurgents, however, the militants responded with a deadly raid on the headquarters of the Afghan National Army in Nangarhar province, killing over 140 military personnel, and laying bare the fact that the goal of reaching peace and stability in Afghanistan is so elusive.

The insurgents of Taliban have recently intensified assaults against the government and army sites. The Taliban no longer looks like an independent entity following a focused method and policy. This is because the militant group went fragmented after death of its leaders Mullah Omar and then Mullah Mansur. Now Taliban group has a self-proclaimed emir in most of the Afghanistan provinces, and has established its own judiciary, which people sometimes refer to it to settle their cases.

Actually, the leadership of Taliban is now far from being centralized as it was before, and even the different splits of the militant group are now played with by foreign actors like the US and Britain. One of Taliban’s key supporters is the Pakistani spying agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). Beside frequently complaining that Islamabad is adopting duality in fighting Taliban and terrorism in general in Afghanistan, Washington itself did its best to boost its maneuvering capabilities in dealing with the insurgents.

In fact, US desire to prevent Taliban from falling under full sway of Pakistan pushed the US to seek unmediated links with the insurgent group. This looked quite appropriate for Taliban which regards the Americans the main dealing side, rather than the Afghan government. That is why after a major American and NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, the offensives were largely directed against the Afghan security and army forces, including the recent attack on the Shahin base of the Afghan National Army's 209th Corps. The Balkh province attack, the analysts suggest, displayed a Taliban resolution to hit the country’s armed forces' position along with launching a psychological war against them.

The Kabul officials responded to the painful attack with some reactions, including replacements in the security apparatus in a desperate bid to administer the deteriorating security conditions. But Taliban’s challenge is enormous, and this feature is even more extreme due multitude foreign actors with conflicting interests.

In fact, the intricacy of the country’s issues cannot be addressed only by steps taken by the government of President Ashraf Ghani who himself walks in line with Washington in adopting policies for the nation. The past two years' growing insecurity in northern Afghanistan- Kunduz capture, deadly assault on the central Kabul’s Sardar Davoud Khan military hospital, and very latest one the Mazar-e-Sharif attack- cannot by simply disregarded, and actually part of the shortcomings must be blamed on the government itself. The recent Balkh base blast happened while any entry or exit from the military installations requires identification and the door checkpoints must be tough in security terms implementation. But, the attackers very easily crossed into the military site while carrying huge amounts of explosives.

The blast exposed the government to harsh public opinion’s criticism, making it resort to reshuffling the military establishment. The result was accepting resignation of the Defense Minister Abdullah Habibi and the Army Chief of Staff Qadam Shah Shahin by President Ghani. But the military officials' stepping down might not make so much difference to deter the flagrant insecurity, largely because now the US seeks expansion of influence in the country’s north through allowing a reign of terror in the region.

The aim behind the US struggle to control northern Afghanistan is building a reliable base to bring under sway parts of Central Asia including Fergana Valley spreading across eastern Uzbekistan, southern Kyrgyzstan, and northern Tajikistan, a clout that Washington thinks could help cover up for its failures in Syria and Iraq against Russia.

While the government can also be held partly accountable for part of staggering security conditions in the country, other factors are crucial in the recently heated violence. During  former President Hamed Karzai's term, from 2004 to 2014, the violence was limited to south and southeast, with the north living in stable security conditions, predominantly because of a firm unity among the non-Pashtuns under the Northern Alliance.

However, in ranks of Afghanistan's national government, which is supposed to be a unity administration, two camps, one led by Ashraf Ghani and the other by Abdullah Abdullah, are engaged in ongoing political rifts. When the Shiite and Tajik leaders like Abdullah Abdullah, Atta Muhammad Nur, Sallahaddin Rabbani, Muhammad Mohaqiq, Abdul Rashid Dostum were under the Northern Alliance, the northern parts were safe.

But after assumption of power by Ashraf Ghani, the Northern Alliance went through fragmentation as the US took measures to break down the coalition. Now serious rifts are hitting the leadership of Jamayat-E-Islami, a leading party of the Northern Alliance, over who will lead the party and how should it arrange its political stances. Abdullah and Muhammad Nur, both leaders of the alliance, are at odds, and General Dostum has left the country after threats of prosecution. The same division could hit the Shiites. This is what the governments of Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan take advantage of as they seek dragging the violence to north from south and southeast. Always accused of backing Taliban, Islamabad struggles to transfer Taliban fighters to northern regions under the cover of rise of ISIS terrorist group, a move could help Pakistani leaders ease the mounting international pressures.

On the other side, the national dialogue is overshadowed by disunity inside the Northern Alliance, as well as the recent attack. The blast killed at least 140 military personnel to build pressures on Atta Muhammad Nur and deal a blow to his popularity in north, not to mention the fact that it ruined the prospects for peace negotiations and possible recognition of Taliban as a political party on the country’s political scene.

The attack also was consistent with the American objective of trying to paint Afghanistan conditions critical to justify the military stay in the country. While the US claimed that it dropped its biggest non-nuclear bomb— Mother of All Bombs (MOAB)— on a mountainous area of Achin district of Nangarhar province to deter ISIS fighters there, some sources inside Afghanistan dismissed such allegation, insisting that the huge explosion happened in a mine in the area. So the notion that the US presence in Afghanistan is for battling Taliban and ISIS looks quite simplistic and disconnected from reality, according to the analysts.

Therefore, with the present circumstances remaining standing, the outlook for successful peace talks is gloomy at best. Russia held a conference on peace in Afghanistan on April 14. The conference brought together 12 countries including Afghanistan, Russia, India, China, Pakistan, Iran, and the Central Asian countries. But the US, also invited, skipped the meeting. Snubbing the meeting, the experts argue, Washington meant to signal its discontent with Russian entry to Afghanistan case. Indeed, whenever the peace talks take a real course, terrorist attacks begin striking across the country.

The recent suicide attacks by Taliban have blackened any prospects for peace in the country. The experts say that the state of insecurity will last in Afghanistan at least for next decade, with prospects of intensification. The northern parts of the country will represent a launching pad for terrorist groups to destabilize the Central Asia, where ISIS will possibly head to in next steps. ISIS in the Central Asia will not be that of Syria and Iraq, rather, the local radical groups of the region will re-purpose under ISIS name for a new mission.

On the other side, according to US-Afghanistan security pact the American forces will remain in the war-ravaged country at least until 2024, should the instability lingers. It looks pretty natural that Washington will fuel destabilization to guarantee presence in Afghanistan. If the Americans stay in Afghanistan for next decade, their military bases will be a permanent establishment there. The outcome will be further corruption and violence the plight of which will be borne by the Afghans themselves.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Taliban Afghanistan US Pakistan Violence Ghani MOAB

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

People Watching Iran 2017 Presidential Candidates First Live Debate
Millions Facing Famine in Yemen amid Saudi Regime`s ongoing Aggression
Iran`s Armenians Commemorate Massacre by Ottoman Turks in Capital, Tehran
Millions of Shiites Throng Imam Kadhim Shrine in Baghdad
People Watching Iran 2017 Presidential Candidates First Live Debate

People Watching Iran 2017 Presidential Candidates First Live Debate

US Deploys Troops at Syrian Border amid Rising Turkish-Kurdish Tensions
Incredible footage of avalanche filmed near Mount Elbrus, Russia
Syrian People Attend Funeral Ceremony of over 120 Fua`a and Kefryia Civilians who Killed in Terrorist Attack
Footage Shows Tahrir Al-Sham Terrorists Fleeing Battlefield in North Hama