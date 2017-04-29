Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves

Alwaght- In a sign of improved security, Syrian capital Damascus is hosting an exhibition on employment and job opportunities.

According to the Syrian news agency, SANA, the Jobex 2 expo for employment and job opportunities, kicked off on Saturday at Tishreen Sports Complex in Damascus. At least 40 companies from the commercial, industrial, and educational sectors are taking part in the exhibition.

The three-day expo aims to offer job opportunities for young people to reduce unemployment, to have companies, universities, and banks showcase the job opportunities they have available, to allow job seekers to get in touch with companies and submit job applications to them directly, in addition to providing training opportunities for youths and CVs for companies that they can turn to if they need employees in the future.

Organizer of the expo Anas Zubian said that the exhibition puts job seekers in touch with the companies with job vacancies directly, and that it offers a total of 800 job opportunities which might be increased during the expo’s duration, adding that the participating companies worked to increase the job opportunities compared to the previous Jobex.

Foreign-led terrorists have been wreaking havoc in Syria since 2011 years, and while millions of refugees have fled the country, many patriotic Syrians are trying to ensure normal lives continues in the country especially the country’s capital.

Normalcy is returning to Damascus and other parts of Syria following heavy blows suffered by terrorists after successful operation by the Syrian army backed by Russian air force, Iranian military advisors and other local allies.

With reconstruction efforts now taking shape in the country, the employment expo is an effective means for companies to recruit qualified staff for the next crucial stage in the country.