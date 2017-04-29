Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval

Alwaght- Turkey's military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Turkey has intensified attacks on the PKK in northern Iraq and its Syrian-Kurdish affiliate, the YPG, in northern Syria. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that as many as 220 militants had been killed in recent strikes in northern Iraq.

Six militants were killed around the area of Sinat-Haftan and eight in the countryside around Adiyaman in two separate air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday morning, the military said in a statement.

The statement came as the Iraqi government has frequently demanded an immediate end to Ankara’s airstrikes against Kurdish militant in northern Iraq, denouncing the assaults as unacceptable and a violation of its sovereignty.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haydar al Abadi condemned Turkish air strikes on Kurdish regions in northern Iraq and called the move as “the violation of international law and the Iraqi sovereignty”.

Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, he referred to Turkey's air strikes in northern Iraq and said: “Iraqi government warns Turkey against repeating such measures.”

“Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq is negatively affecting the efforts of Iraq and the international community in the war against terrorism,” Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said Tuesday.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry declared that Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq is a clear violation of international treaties.

Turkey claims that the PKK, which has carried out a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, has camps in the mountains of northern Iraq.