Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval

  Sunday 30 April 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Abbas Keeping Two Millions Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily President of Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas is Keeping Gazans in the dark in an inhuman bid to court US president Donald Trump, an Israeli Daily suggested on Saturday.

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks The UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday has praised as effective, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish trilateral expert-level meeting, which was held in Tehran.

Why Snap Election in Britain? Britain’s Premier on Tuesday called a snap general election on June 8 in a bid to get direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth exit from the EU.

Turkey Sacks 4,000 More as Post-Coup Purge Continues

urkey has fired some 4,000 more people from the civil service and military as threats to national security, and banned several popular TV shows and the widespread withdrawal of funding for students and health services in the country.

Yemeni Forces Kill 9 Saudi-Paid Militants Saudi army backed by popular forces has killed nine Saudi mercenaries, repelling two separate attacks by Saudi-backed militants throughout the impoverished nation

Israel Only Illegal Owner of Nukes, Disturber of Peace in Mideast: N. Korea Israeli regime is the “only illegal possessor of nukes" and "disturber of peace" in West Asia, North Korea says.

US’s East Europe Missile Deployment Violation of INF Treaty: Russia Russia says US deployment of its Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe is a flagrant violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Damascus Hosts Employment Expo as Security Improves In a sign of improved security, Syrian capital Damascus is hosting an exhibition on employment and job opportunities.

US-S Korea Start Military Drills in Sea of Japan The US kicked off joint naval exercises with South Korea just after North Korea’s unsuccessful missile launch on Saturday.

Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval Turkey’s military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Jizan Yemen’s army rocketry forces and popular committees fired a ballistic missile, Qaher M2, on the Saudi main military base in Jizan province.

Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia Turkey has blocked all access to Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, a monitoring network reported on Saturday.

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday that exploded shortly after launch, the US and South Korean militaries say.

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast? Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS Takfiri terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has announced plans to build 15,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law

S. Korea Rejects Trumps Call on Seoul to Pay for THAAD Deployment South Korea defied US president call on Seoul to pay for hosting the American THAAD anti-missile system, saying the west Asian country is only committed to providing land and facilities

German Foreign Minister Rejects Israeli Premier’s Phone Call German Foreign Minister has rejected a phone call by Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister just days after a public spat between them

HRW Slams Brutal Attacks on Muslims in India by ‘Cow Protectors’ Human Rights Watch slams brutal attacks in India by self-appointed "cow protectors" against Muslim over rumors that they sold, bought or killed cows for beef.

Brazilians Protest Reforms by US-Backed President Temer Brazilians have called for a general strike on Friday in protest against US-backed President Michel Temer’s neoliberal reforms.

Saudis Not Paying Us Fair Price; We’re Losing Our Shirt: Trump US President has censured Saudi Arabia for not paying its fair share in return for the US defense

Venezuela Backed for Exiting US Propped OAS Venezuela has obtained backing from major world powers after exiting US-propped Organization of American States.

Turkey Bombs Kurds in Iraq Despite Baghdad’s Disapproval

Saturday 29 April 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Turkey's military has conducted raids inside Iraq targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday ignoring calls by Baghdad to stop the incursions.

Turkey has intensified attacks on the PKK in northern Iraq and its Syrian-Kurdish affiliate, the YPG, in northern Syria. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that as many as 220 militants had been killed in recent strikes in northern Iraq.

Six militants were killed around the area of Sinat-Haftan and eight in the countryside around Adiyaman in two separate air strikes in northern Iraq on Saturday morning, the military said in a statement.

The statement came as the Iraqi government has frequently demanded an immediate end to Ankara’s airstrikes against Kurdish militant in northern Iraq, denouncing the assaults as unacceptable and a violation of its sovereignty.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haydar al Abadi condemned Turkish air strikes on Kurdish regions in northern Iraq and called the move as “the violation of international law and the Iraqi sovereignty”.

Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, he referred to Turkey's air strikes in northern Iraq and said: “Iraqi government warns Turkey against repeating such measures.”

“Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq is negatively affecting the efforts of Iraq and the international community in the war against terrorism,” Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said Tuesday.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry declared that Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq is a clear violation of international treaties.

Turkey claims that the PKK, which has carried out a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state, has camps in the mountains of northern Iraq.

Tags :

Iran Baghdad Kurds Turkey Al Abadi Erdogan

