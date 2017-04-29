Yemeni Ballistic Missile Hits Saudi Military Base in Jizan

Alwaght- The late Friday night Yemeni’s missile attack reached deep inside Saudi territories, killed dozens of Saudi troops and their mercenaries, as well as caused heavy damages and losses in the base, Yemeni news agency Saba, reported.

Meanwhile, a US Navy commander says the military power of the Yemen's Ansarullah movement has increased and that the movement's fighters are now in possession of weapons they did not have before Saudi Arabia started a war on their country.

Referring to those capabilities, Vice Admiral Kevin Donegan, a commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, told Reuters earlier this week, “These weapons didn’t exist... before the war. There was no explosive boat that existed in the Yemeni inventory.”

He also said that the ballistic missiles fired into Saudi Arabia had several times the range of missiles the Yemenis had before the Saudi war started.

Ansarullah and their allies in the Yemeni army regularly fire long-range ballistic missile at positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Saudi military strikes on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched brutal aggression against its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 in a bid to restore power to Yemen's resigned president who fled to Riyadh after Yemeni people's uprising in 2015.

Western countries especially the US, Britain are among key suppliers of weapons used by the Saudi regime to commit atrocities and war crimes in Yemen.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children have been killed during the ongoing Saudi-leg aggression on Yemen. The Saudi military aggression has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s facilities and infrastructure, destroying many hospitals, schools, mosques and factories. This illegal aggression has prompted retaliation from Yemeni forces including launching missile attacks on Saudi military installations in the country’s capital Riyadh.