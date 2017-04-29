Turkey’s Fresh Airstrikes Kill over 100 Kurdish Fighters in Iraq, Syria

Alwaght- Turkey has launched fresh airstrikes in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria on Saturday, claiming it has killed over 100 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkey's Daily Sabah cited the country's military as saying in a statement that over 40 PKK militants were killed in airstrikes in Iraq's Sinjar, while 49 YPG fighters, including four senior members, were killed in Syria's Karachok. It added that Karachok airstrikes also injured 90 terrorists, mostly in critical condition.

The statement came hours after Turkish military announced it has killed 14 PKK fighters in two separate airstrikes in northern Iraq; 6 fighters around the area of Sinat-Haftan and eight in the countryside around Adiyaman.

Meanwhile Associated Press local media and activists as saying on Saturday that Turkey's military has relocated a convoy of armored vehicles and personnel carriers to a base near the Syrian border.

Footage shot Friday night showed a long line of trucks carrying military vehicles driving to the area. The private Ihlas news agency reported the convoy was heading to southeastern Sanliurfa province from Kilis in the west. The agency said the relocation comes after Turkish officials announced the completion of a phase of Turkey's cross-border operation in Syria, adding that the force may be used against Syrian Kurdish militants "if needed."

Turkey's new aggression against its southern neighbors came four days after Ankara launched airstrikes on areas of Iraq and Syria along the border that killed some 90 Kurdish fighters.

The airstrike draw international condemnation as they were carried out without the permission of the sovereign states of Iraq and Syria or a UN mandate.

Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed Ankara's strikes and said, Turks y are targeting fighting forces who battling against ISIS.

“Such moves trigger most serious concern in Moscow. We are talking about actions by Turkish military against Kurdish forces that really stand against terrorist groups, first of all ISIS, on the ground,” the ministry said.

“In conditions when completion of a war against terrorism in Iraq and Syria is still a long way off, such actions definitely discourage consolidation of anti-terrorist efforts, escalating the already tense situation,” the ministry said.

The Russian foreign ministry also rebuked Turkey's act as breaching territorial sovereignty of its neighbors.

“The fact that Turkish airstrikes were conducted on the territory of sovereign states in bypass of their legitimate governments cannot but cause concern. We consider these actions inadmissible, running counter to the founding principles of inter-state relations”.

“In this situation we urge all parties to restraint. It is necessary to demonstrate due political foresight and focus attention on a most important for today task – countering international terrorism represented by ISIS,) Nusra and other affiliated groups,” the ministry said.

Iran

Turkey's neighboring country Iran has also rebuked its air raid saying any violation of countries’ national sovereignty will lead to instability in the region.

“Violating the national sovereignty of other countries with any purpose or under any pretext is an infringement of internationally recognized rules and regulations and will pave the way for further instability in the region,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Wednesday.

Qassemi said Turkey’s air raid in Iraq’s Sinjar region was a breach of the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iraqi government spokesman, Saad al-Hadithi, condemned Turkey for violating Iraq’s sovereignty.

Syria

The Syrian government has also condemned Turkish attack on its northern territories.

Syrian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the airstrikes the day before violated international law and infringed on Syrian sovereignty. It called on the UN to condemn the attack.

Iraq

Baghdad was very quick to slam Ankara's airstrikes saying on Tuesday "The Iraqi government condemns and rejects the strikes carried out by Turkish aircraft on Iraqi territory."

Iraqi government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said in a statement that Baghdad considersthe overnight raid as "a violation of international law and of Iraqi sovereignty."

He also said the Iraqi government saw such uncoordinated cross-border airstrikes as "negatively affecting the efforts of Iraq and the international community in the war against terrorism."

Iraq has repeatedly warned Turkey against violating its sovereignty.

The US

US officials also voiced Washington's deep concerns over Ankara's of airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.

"We are very concerned, deeply concerned, that Turkey conducted airstrikes earlier today in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader global coalition to defeat ISIS," US State Department spokesman Mark Toner told reporters Tuesday.

"We have expressed those concerns to the government of Turkey directly," Toner added.

The Pentagon also released a statement on its concerns about the strikes.

"These ‎airstrikes were not approved by the Counter-ISIS Coalition and led to the unfortunate loss of life of our partner forces in the fight against ISIS, including the Kurdish Peshmerga," Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway said.