Turkey Blocks Internet Users Access to Wikipedia

Alwaght- Turkey has blocked all access to Wikipedia, a free online encyclopedia, a monitoring network reported on Saturday.

"A block affecting all language editions of the website (Wikipedia) detected at 8:00AM local time Saturday 29 April. The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country," Turkey Blocks reported.

The independent "digital transparency project" said "The loss of availability is consistent with internet filters used to censor content in the country".

The site has been blocked under a provisional administrative measure without a court order but Turkey Blocks says an order is expected in the coming days. The measure has been implemented by the country's Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority confirmed the ban in a statement but gave no details.



"After technical analysis and legal consideration based on the Law Nr. 5651, an administrative measure has been taken for this website wikipedia.org," it said.

Daily Hurriyet newspaper said Turkey has been in communication with Wikipedia for the removal of content supporting terror and presenting Turkey as a "supporter of terror."

NTV reported that Turkey demanded Wikipedia to open an office in the country, act in line with international law and abide by court decisions and "not be part of the blackout operation against Turkey."

If these demands are met and the content removed, the site would be reopened, according to Turkish media.

When attempting to access the site without the use of a virtual private network (VPN), connections time out and browsers alert "this site can't be reached."