Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians

Alwaght- At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that during fresh infighting between Jaish al-Islam terror group and the two allied groups of al-Qaeda affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and Faylaq al-Rahman, in Eastern Ghouta region on Friday morning.

"There were at least 15 dead among the ranks of Jaish al-Islam and 23 among its adversaries" as well as two civilians, the monitoring group further said, adding that at least 70 other militants sustained injuries in the clashes.

According to Al Masdar News, Essam al-Qadi, military commander of Faylaq al-Rahman (photo below) and Abu Ghazi, the Hay’at Tahrir al-Shamemir in Erbeen.

Citing a statement released by the Saudi-backed Jaish al-Islam terrorist group, the monitoring group said the clashes, which are still underway, took place after the terror group's rivals captured a reinforcement convoy headed for the strategic al-Qaboun suburb of Damascus to confront government troops.

The Faylaq al-Rahman terrorist group, however, in a statement denied the allegation, saying Jaish al-Islam had been "preparing for weeks" to launch an offensive against its militants in Eastern Ghouta region. It added that one of its commanders had been killed in Friday's clashes.

Reports say that clashes between the two terrorist factions also erupted in the towns of Madira, Beit Sawa, Arbin, Kafr Batna, Hazza and Zamalka.