  Saturday 29 April 2017
Abbas Keeping 2 m Gazans in Dark to Court Tel Aviv, Trump: Israeli Daily

Iran’s Leader Highlights Reasons behind US, Israel Hostility towards Islam, Iran Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and the Israeli regime are hostile towards Iran because Islam is most prominent in the Islamic Republic

US, Israel Using Saudi Regime to Destroy Yemen: Ansarullah Leader The Saudi regime is being used by the US and the Israeli regime to destroy Yemen through a brutal military aggression, Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has said.

UN Envoy Praises Effective Tehran Meeting on Syria Talks The UN Special Envoy for Syria on Thursday has praised as effective, the Russian-Iranian-Turkish trilateral expert-level meeting, which was held in Tehran.

Why Snap Election in Britain? Britain’s Premier on Tuesday called a snap general election on June 8 in a bid to get direct mandate for her plan to deliver a smooth exit from the EU.

N. Korea Missile Test Fails amid Rising Tensions

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile on Saturday that exploded shortly after launch, the US and South Korean militaries say.

Infighting between Terrorist Groups Kills 40, Including 2 Civilians At least 38 terrorists were killed after deadly clashes erupted between rival terrorist groups on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast? Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS Takfiri terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

Israeli Regime to Build 25,000 Illegal Settlements in Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has announced plans to build 15,000 illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories in defiance of international law

S. Korea Rejects Trumps Call on Seoul to Pay for THAAD Deployment South Korea defied US president call on Seoul to pay for hosting the American THAAD anti-missile system, saying the west Asian country is only committed to providing land and facilities

German Foreign Minister Rejects Israeli Premier’s Phone Call German Foreign Minister has rejected a phone call by Israeli Regime’s Prime Minister just days after a public spat between them

HRW Slams Brutal Attacks on Muslims in India by ‘Cow Protectors’ Human Rights Watch slams brutal attacks in India by self-appointed "cow protectors" against Muslim over rumors that they sold, bought or killed cows for beef.

Brazilians Protest Reforms by US-Backed President Temer Brazilians have called for a general strike on Friday in protest against US-backed President Michel Temer’s neoliberal reforms.

Saudis Not Paying Us Fair Price; We’re Losing Our Shirt: Trump US President has censured Saudi Arabia for not paying its fair share in return for the US defense

Venezuela Backed for Exiting US Propped OAS Venezuela has obtained backing from major world powers after exiting US-propped Organization of American States.

Russian Warship Sinks off Turkey’s Black Sea Coast after Collision, 78 Rescued A Russian warship has sunk off Turkey’s Black Sea coast after colliding with a merchant vessel carrying a cargo of livestock

China Performs Military Drills after US Deploys THAAD in S. Korea China is performing major military maneuvers in response to deployment of the US THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.

Western Powers Seek to Dominate Muslim Nations : Iran’s Leader - Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution warns over attempts by Western powers to dominate Muslim nations politically and economically.

Turkey Accuses Syrian Army, Kurds of Shelling Its Border Posts Turkish Army claimed on Wednesday its forces were hit by cross-border Syrian mortar shells.

Ten Iranian Border Guards Killed in Ambush by Pakistan-Based Terrorists Terrorists have killed at least ten Iranian border guards in an ambush as they were patrolling on the frontier with Pakistan on Wednesday.

Israel Likely behind Large Explosion at Damascus Airport A huge explosion has hit an area near Damascus International Airport, with some reports pointing to a possible Israeli airstrike

Russia Backs Iran, Hezbollah Involvement in Syrian Crisis, Counters Saudi FM Remarks Russian foreign minister supported Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah movement’s involvement in Syria, saying they are operating in Syria on Damascus’ official request, Russia Today reported.

China Launches Indigenous Aircraft Carrier amid Tensions with US China launched its second aircraft carrier Wednesday amid Korea Peninsula Tensions where the US has deployed nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

US Tests Powerful Ballistic Missile to Show Nuclear Capabilities The US has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile saying the move is meant to ensure its effectiveness, and demonstrate national nuclear capabilities.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?

Friday 28 April 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Did Turkey Sink Russian Warship off Black Sea Coast?
Alwaght- Reports are merging suggesting that Turkey sabotaged a Russian intelligence gathering warship after it sank mysteriously Turkey's Black Sea coast.

According to rbth website, Turkish divers could have found secret reconnaissance equipment and encryption codes on board The Liman after it mysteriously plummeted towards the sea bed in Turkish waters.

On April 27, the Russian Navy ship called “The Liman” collided with the Ashot-7 cargo vessel 40 km from the Bosphorus Strait. Russia’s Defense Ministry reports that the civilian vessel breached the right side of The Liman and it sank rapidly. All 78 crewmembers were saved by a nearby Turkish ship.

The Liman is a middle-sized reconnaissance ship and, in Litovkin's words, its function is to intercept radio and telephone conversations, as well as information from foreign satellites.

A military analyst from the Izvestia daily Dmitry Litovkin said event if there was heavy fog at the time of the accident, this doesn’t justify the sailor's actions. "During fog, when a ship enters the Strait it must have a reinforced watch. Sailors with machine guns must stand on deck protecting the vessel from saboteurs and the captain must be sitting in the wheelhouse, personally following the geo-locators, which show the surrounding vessels," he said.

"Secret Russian equipment was located on the deck and in the first hour after the incident it could have been taken by Turkish divers," notes the expert.

For the last year and a half the ship had been participating in the Russian campaign in Syria. It observed the movements of ISIS terrorists and listened in on their communications in the Mediterranean Sea.

In Litovkin's words, this time the ship was also heading for the Syrian coast for a combat mission. It will now be replaced by one of the seven equivalent-class ships from the Black Sea Fleet.

According to the Defense Ministry, ‘the Liman’ collided with another ship, ‘Ashot-7,’ about 40km northwest from the Bosporus Strait.

Media identified the other ship involved in the collision as the Togo-flagged livestock carrier ‘Youzarsif H.’

Turkey The Liman Black Sea Coast The Liman Russiam Warship

