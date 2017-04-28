Afghan Forces Kill 45 ISIS Terrorists in Major Operation

Alwaght- Afghan forces have killed at least forty five ISIS terrorists, including a local commander, during operations in eastern province of Nangarhar.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the group’s leader in charge of communications and relations Qari Nafiz was among 36 killed during the airstrikes and ground clearance operations in Achin district.

Several hideouts and a tunnel used by ISIS terrorists were also destroyed during the operations.

The statement further added that 9 ISIS terrorists were killed and two others were wounded during a separate operation conducted in Haska Mina district.

According to Afghan officials, the operation in Haska Mina involved airstrikes but no further details were given.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant group and terrorists have recently increased their activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Afghan forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

There are increasing efforts by ISIS loyalists to expand presence in parts of southern and central Asia under the terror group’s so-called Khurasan province.

US-led NATO forces attacked and occupied Afghanistan in 2011 allegedly to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the country. However, the 16-year-old offensive on Afghanistan has failed to uproot extremism from the country and Kabul still suffers political and social turmoil. Moreover, ISIS terrorists have also taken advantage of the country's instability to infiltrate and carry out attacks in the conflict-ridden country.