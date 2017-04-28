German Foreign Minister Rejects Israeli Premier’s Phone Call

Alwaght- German Foreign Minister has rejected a phone call by Israeli Regime's Prime Minister just days after a public spat between them.

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild on Friday, Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu defended his decision to call off a meeting with Minister Sigmar Gabriel of Germany in al-Quds (Jerusalem) on Tuesday but said he later tried to call Gabriel “to explain my position and to clear things up.” He said the German minister rejected the call, though.

Netanyahu had threatened that he would not meet with Minister Gabriel in al-Quds if the visiting top German diplomat met with members of Palestinian rights groups. Gabriel said Germany would not “become a political football for Israeli domestic politics” and went ahead with the meetings anyway. Netanyahu then proceeded to call off his meeting with Gabriel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it was "regrettable" that Netanyahu refused to receive Germany's foreign minister following the senior diplomat’s meeting with pro-Palestine advocacy groups.

"The chancellor finds it regrettable that a meeting between Gabriel and Netanyahu did not take place," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government briefing in Berlin on Wednesday.

The German public opinion was also largely on the foreign minister's side, with the Spiegel weekly saying that the Israeli regime "has pushed the historically imperative special treatment to its limits."

The German foreign minister says he sought "to say openly that I think we should not become the pawn of Israel's domestic politics."

