Venezuela Backed for Exiting US Propped OAS

Alwaght- Venezuela has obtained backing from major world powers after exiting US-propped Organization of American States.

China, Cuba and Russia are among the first countries to show their support for Venezuela's right to exercise its sovereignty.

Cuba was the first country to voice its support Thursday for Venezuela's decision to start a process to pull out of the Organization of American States, while other international allies have also rallied behind the South American country with strong statements in support of its right to sovereignty.

"Venezuela has adopted the dignified decision to withdraw from the OAS, which we firmly support, after bravely confronting the harassment, interference, and ignominy of which it has been subjected in that institution and by its feverish secretary-general," Cuba's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cuba was expelled from the OAS in 1962 under pressure from the US and later readmitted in 2009, but the government refused to return to the organization and called it an "instrument of imperialist domination in the hemisphere, in order to break the sovereignty, independence and dignity of our America."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez presented an official letter Thursday to start the process of leaving the OAS, which she said was attempting to intervene and promote a coup in Venezuela. Luis Almagro, secretary-general of the OAS, has repeatedly called for the Democratic Charter to be applied against Venezuela, which would have led to its suspension from the organization.

After this decision, the Chinese government said Venezuelans are able to manage their own affairs without external interventions.

"We sincerely hope and believe that (Venezuelan) society can properly manage its internal affairs, maintain national stability and continue to achieve economic and social development," said the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang.

Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that "there is a destructive role of external forces" in Venezuela, tied to the latest deaths in violent protests in the country.

"Efforts to achieve political results through demonstrations do not correspond to democratic practice," said Russia's statement.

Over the last one month Venezuelan has witnessed violent US-backed right-wing protests that have plunged the country into chaos and leaving several dead.

Nearly 30 people have been killed in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas during the political turmoil and violent protests in the Latin American state.

The country’s president Nicolas Maduro is blaming the US-backed opposition of taking advantage of the global slump in oil prices to try to oust him from office.