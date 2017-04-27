China Performs Military Drills after US Deploys THAAD in S. Korea

Alwaght- China is performing major military maneuvers including live fire drills and testing new weapons in response to deployment of the US THAAD anti-missile system to South Korea.

"The deployment of the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea damages the regional strategic balance and stability. The Chinese side is resolutely opposed to this," Defense Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told reporters on Thursday, when asked about the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.

He said that China resolutely opposes the deployment of the THAAD anti-missile defense system, pledging to continue real combat-oriented military training and drills to safeguard national security.

Yang made the remarks during a press conference when answering a question on the latest development that parts of the THAAD anti-missile defense system were moved to South Korea for deployment.

Yang noted that the current situation in the Korean Peninsula was complicated and sensitive and that China had been involved in much constructive work for regional peace and stability.

The spokesperson said the Chinese military would carry-out real combat-oriented training and drills, as well as tests on its new-type weaponry to safeguard national security and regional peace and stability. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the deployment goes against efforts made by all parties to settle the issues through discussion and severely sabotage China's security and strategic interests, Geng said. "China will firmly take necessary actions to safeguard its own interests," Geng added.

US claims the system is for purely defensive purposes, against any potential attacks from North Korea currently embroiled in a war of words with Washington. US Admiral Harry Harris claimed in US Congress on Wednesday that it "poses no threat to China."

THAAD, which was moved onto a golf course in Seongji, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, on Tuesday, is designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal flight phase.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Russian officials met in Moscow on Wednesday within hours of the installation by the US of large parts of the controversial THAAD anti-missile radar at Seonju, 300 kilometers from Seoul.

"China and Russia will take further action to counter this and to safeguard their security interests and the regional strategic balance of China and Russia," said Major General Cai Jun from the Joint Staff Department of China's Central Military Commission in a statement.