Western Powers Seek to Dominate Muslim Nations : Iran’s Leader

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran warned over attempts by Western powers to dominate Muslim nations politically and economically.

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei made the remarks on Thursday in Tehran, addressing distinguished Qur'an reciters, memorizers and masters, attending the 34th International Qur'an Competition.

Stressing the fact that Qur'an mobility in Iran and other Islamic countries should continue strongly, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted "We, Muslims, are distant from Quran, we are far away from its concepts. We should try to make Qur'anic concepts a part of our people’s common concepts and public interactions."

Leader of Islamic revolution mentioned that one of the Qur'anic concepts of intellect and principle is being hostile towards tyrants. Accordingly, the supreme leader said, "we divide the whole existence into two categories. One compartment is filled by the tyrants which are to be denied. One part is filled by God, in which we should believe. Supporting identity versus opposing identity."

Ayatollah Khamenei rejected the ideology of the Takfiri groups regarding the fight against non-Muslims, reminding "Islamic and faith identity against atheist identity” does not mean that we should always be in conflict with the area under the control of atheism. It also does not mean that we should fight against, or cut relations and exchange knowledge with them. It means that we should safeguard the independence of our faith identity and faith borderlines. So that Muslim populations can keep themselves from and safeguard themselves against atheist and tyrannical identity and progress. Today, the problem of the Muslim population lies within the predominance of Western economy and policy over them. Today, in many of the Islamic countries, there is no such thing as Islamic identity.

The Grand Ayatollah mentioned that the Islamic Republic reconciled people with Quran, stating “Today, wherever a Qur'an meeting is announced the youth would run to it. These are the things that have been occurring thanks to Islam and the Revolution. Those who manage or become interested in Qur'anic affairs, should be persistent and keep working relentlessly. There is no end to working for the Qur'an. Everybody should put their energy and efforts into it, and our people must bond with the Qur'an.”