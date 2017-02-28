Will French Voters Defy Opinion Polls, Elect Extremist Le Pen?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

News

Iran Test Fires New Missiles during Large-Scale Drills

Iran Test Fires New Missiles during Large-Scale Drills

The Iranian Navy has test-fired its homegrown Nasr sea-launched cruise missile during the military maneuvers underway in the strategic southern waters, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul Iraqi forces have taken take control of a key bridge and a neighborhood as they advance on in ISIS-Held part of Mosul.

Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine 153 French lawmakers urged President Francois Hollande to officially recognize a state of Palestine.

Palestinian Students Attend Class in Street after Israel Shuts down Their School Israeli regime shut down a Palestinian elementary school in Sur Bahir town in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) last Thursday, forcing students attended class in the street.

Gangsters Kill seven in Attack on Sri Lankan Prison Bus Seven were killed after gangsters ambushed a prison bus in the southwestern Sri Lankan town of Kalutara.

Ex-Iranian President Writes Letter to Trump Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to US president Donald trump and criticized his policies, particularly anti-Muslim ban, the US “dominance” in the UN.

Bomber Killed after Blast in Bandung, Indonesia Indonesian Police has killed an armed man who has set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the courtyard of a government building in Bandung city of but has been killed in a shootout with police afterwards.

Iran’s Salesman Wins Oscar as Director Boycotted Event over Trump’s Anti-Muslim Ban Iran’s The Salesman has won the 2017 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

Fatal Clashes Erupt between Azerbaijani, Amerindian Troops in Karabakh Deadly clashes have erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh region t between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Tel Aviv Sent Troops on Spying Mission in Syria: Israeli TV Israeli regime has sent its spies to a village located 500 meters inside Syria’s soil in an incident caught on camera, Israeli Channel 2 TV says.

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Ex-Iranian President Writes Letter to Trump

Iran’s Salesman Wins Oscar as Director Boycotted Event over Trump’s Anti-Muslim Ban

Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul

Why Trump Makes Links Between Islam,Terrorism?

Gangsters Kill seven in Attack on Sri Lankan Prison Bus

Bomber Killed after Blast in Bandung, Indonesia

Iran Test Fires New Missiles during Large-Scale Drills

Will French Voters Defy Opinion Polls, Elect Extremist Le Pen?

Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Why ISIS Never Attacked Iran?

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

Tel Aviv Sent Troops on Spying Mission in Syria: Israeli TV

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Three Reasons Behind US Defense Secretary’s Visit to Iraq?

US Historian Explains Why Israel Crimes in Palatine Goes Unpunished

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP

Hezbollah’s Syria Presence Mainly War against Israeli Regime

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks

Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Illegal Israeli Settlements Set New Records under Trump

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Will French Voters Defy Opinion Polls, Elect Extremist Le Pen?

Tuesday 28 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Will French Voters Defy Opinion Polls, Elect Extremist Le Pen?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Despite the rise of far-right extremist politicians in Europe and the US, opinion polls show French voters are set to reject that route and opt for an independent president.

The first round of the French presidential election is set for April 23rd 2017 and if, as predicted, no candidate secures a majority, a run-off election will be held between the top two candidates on 7 May 2017.

Leading candidates include Francois Fillon representing Les Republicains, Benoit Hamon the flagbearer of Socialists, Marine Le Pen from the extremist far-right Front National  and Emmanual Macron  an Independent who is seen as having the highest chances of moving into the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the President of France.

Hollande opts out

Last December, incumbent François Hollande became the first president in modern French history to decide not to run for re-election. His decision was not unexpected as he is the least popular French president since the second world war. A constantly high unemployment rate and fatal terrorist attacks have rocked the country and its Socialist Party president.

Meanwhile, two recent opinion polls show that independent candidate Macron would trounce extremist far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff of the country's presidential election in May.

Analysts believe Macron has been boosted by the alliance announced this week with centrist politician Francois Bayrou. This alliance has enabled the economist to overtake conservative candidate Francois Fillon.

Independent Candidate Macron projected to win

An opinion poll conducted by Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting indicated that Macron, 39, a former economy minister running without the support of any traditional political party, would beat Le Pen in the run-off with 61 per cent of the vote, versus 39 per cent for her.

Another poll by Figaro/LCI showed Macron winning the runoff by 58 per cent to 42 per cent for Ms Le Pen. During the first round of voting there will be an array of candidates who will scatter the votes with Le Pen likely to lead with over 25 per cent of votes cast. But, in round two, when she would face a single candidate where by all candidates opposed to the far right are expected to unite and give her a resounding defeat.

Another poll by IFPO showed Le Pen garnering 25.5 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round, up 1.5 percent since Feb. 1, while Macron would get 20.5 percent, up 0.5 percent over the same period. Conservative candidate Francois Fillon placed at 18.5 percent, down from 21 percent. Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon has lost momentum since his nomination in a primary vote, and was now seen gathering 15.5 percent of the votes, down from 18 percent on Feb. 1.

Pro-Trump Le Pen slums media

 In an apparent reference to the new poll, Le Pen, a staunch ally of controversial racist US president Donald Trump has accused media of favoring her opponents. Clearly Le Pen seems to be taking cue from Trump in blaming the media. Clearly, Trump and Le Pen have many commonalities. Apart from their hatred of the mainstream media they have exhibited open hostility to Islam and Muslims, extremist nationalism, populism, isolationism and support for Brexit.

Addressing a campaign meeting in the French western city of Nantes on Sunday, Le Pen claimed Macron and right-wing contender Francois Fillon are backed by banks and media groups, saying the two did not believe in France anymore.

If the opinion poll is right, then the French appear to be rejecting far-right extremism fronted by Le Pen as such a path would put the country and a destructive downward trajectory. In any case opinion polls indicate that Trump is unpopular with French voters including some on the far right thus this will increase chances of Le Pen suffering defeat.

However, Le Pen still retains a possibility of winning by spreading Islamophobia, a slow economy and buoyed by the victory of far-right movements across Europe. Her chances of winning will also be boosted in case of voter apathy. A victory by Le Pen would put the future of EU in jeopardy and risk the lives of millions of migrants in the country.

Can opinion polls be trusted?

While the opinion polls show Le Pen losing in the runoff, recent experiences show the pollsters in the Western world can no longer be trusted to accurately predict elections outcome. Polling organizations got it stunningly wrong on Brexit referendum and also their predictions on the US presidential elections went awry although Hillary Clinton is reported to have won the popular vote which Trump disputed.

Indeed, to avoid falling into the same trap, a leading French daily, Le Parisien has declared that it would stop commissioning polls in the run-up to the French presidential election and instead concentrated on-the-ground reporting to read the public mood.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

France Presidential Elections Far Right Le Pen Macron Trump

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Russian Forces in Syria
Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul
Famine Ravages World`s Newest Country, Sudan
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
Russian Forces in Syria

Russian Forces in Syria

Syrian Fighters Target Terrorists` Positions in A-Wa`ar District of Homs
Anti-Le Pen Protests in France Mounts to Crisis
Over 50 Killed After ISIS Car Bomb Attack in North West Syria
Greeks Took to Streets to Protest Government Austerity Policies