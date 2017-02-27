Iran Test Fires New Missiles during Large-Scale Drills

Alwaght- The Iranian Navy has test-fired its homegrown Nasr sea-launched cruise missile during the military maneuvers underway in the strategic southern waters, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

The latest naval cruise missile, called Nasr, was successfully test-fired during ‘Velayat 95’ naval exercises stretching from the Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea to north of the Indian Ocean, covering an area of 2 million sq km, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

Iran Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan

The Nasr was successfully launched and hit the predetermined targets, the minister added, according to Press TV.

Tasnim news agency meanwhile reported that the Iranian Navy had also successfully test-fired an advanced domestically-made laser-guided missile system dubbed Dehlaviyeh, “specialized in targeting vessels and ships."

The Dehlaviyeh anti-ship missile was reportedly tested for the first time and hit the target as well.

The ‘Velayat 95’ drills kicked off on Sunday following an order from Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The forces used domestically-built Ra’ad boats, mounted with SPG-9 73-millimeter caliber guns, and Azarakhsh boats, fitted with 122-millimeter caliber rocket launchers.

Also assessed in the drills was the “telemedicine” medical assistance provision system, which enables remote medical diagnosis.

Announcing the beginning of the maneuvers, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, “The aim of the Velayat 95 drill is to upgrade the country’s defensive capabilities and send Iran’s message of peace and friendship to the regional countries.”

The Islamic Republic has invariably asserted that its military prowess is in the service of its defense, countering full-on foreign state-sponsored propaganda campaigns targeting such maneuvers.