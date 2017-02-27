Iran Test Fires New Missiles during Large-Scale Drills

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 February 2017
Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The Iranian Navy has test-fired its homegrown Nasr sea-launched cruise missile during the military maneuvers underway in the strategic southern waters, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul Iraqi forces have taken take control of a key bridge and a neighborhood as they advance on in ISIS-Held part of Mosul.

Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine 153 French lawmakers urged President Francois Hollande to officially recognize a state of Palestine.

Palestinian Students Attend Class in Street after Israel Shuts down Their School Israeli regime shut down a Palestinian elementary school in Sur Bahir town in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) last Thursday, forcing students attended class in the street.

Gangsters Kill seven in Attack on Sri Lankan Prison Bus Seven were killed after gangsters ambushed a prison bus in the southwestern Sri Lankan town of Kalutara.

Ex-Iranian President Writes Letter to Trump Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to US president Donald trump and criticized his policies, particularly anti-Muslim ban, the US “dominance” in the UN.

Bomber Killed after Blast in Bandung, Indonesia Indonesian Police has killed an armed man who has set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the courtyard of a government building in Bandung city of but has been killed in a shootout with police afterwards.

Iran’s Salesman Wins Oscar as Director Boycotted Event over Trump’s Anti-Muslim Ban Iran’s The Salesman has won the 2017 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

Fatal Clashes Erupt between Azerbaijani, Amerindian Troops in Karabakh Deadly clashes have erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh region t between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Tel Aviv Sent Troops on Spying Mission in Syria: Israeli TV Israeli regime has sent its spies to a village located 500 meters inside Syria’s soil in an incident caught on camera, Israeli Channel 2 TV says.

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
The Iranian Navy has test-fired its homegrown Nasr sea-launched cruise missile during the military maneuvers underway in the strategic southern waters, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.
Alwaght- The Iranian Navy has test-fired its homegrown Nasr sea-launched cruise missile during the military maneuvers underway in the strategic southern waters, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

The latest naval cruise missile, called Nasr, was successfully test-fired during ‘Velayat 95’ naval exercises stretching from the Strait of Hormuz and Oman Sea to north of the Indian Ocean, covering an area of 2 million sq km, Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said.

Iran Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan 

The Nasr was successfully launched and hit the predetermined targets, the minister added, according to Press TV.

Tasnim news agency meanwhile reported that the Iranian Navy had also successfully test-fired an advanced domestically-made laser-guided missile system dubbed Dehlaviyeh, “specialized in targeting vessels and ships."

The Dehlaviyeh anti-ship missile was reportedly tested for the first time and hit the target as well.

The ‘Velayat 95’ drills kicked off on Sunday following an order from Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

The forces used domestically-built Ra’ad boats, mounted with SPG-9 73-millimeter caliber guns, and Azarakhsh boats, fitted with 122-millimeter caliber rocket launchers.

Also assessed in the drills was the “telemedicine” medical assistance provision system, which enables remote medical diagnosis.

Announcing the beginning of the maneuvers, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, “The aim of the Velayat 95 drill is to upgrade the country’s defensive capabilities and send Iran’s message of peace and friendship to the regional countries.”

The Islamic Republic has invariably asserted that its military prowess is in the service of its defense, countering full-on foreign state-sponsored propaganda campaigns targeting such maneuvers.

 

Russian Forces in Syria
Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul
Famine Ravages World`s Newest Country, Sudan
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
Russian Forces in Syria

Russian Forces in Syria

Syrian Fighters Target Terrorists` Positions in A-Wa`ar District of Homs
Anti-Le Pen Protests in France Mounts to Crisis
Over 50 Killed After ISIS Car Bomb Attack in North West Syria
Greeks Took to Streets to Protest Government Austerity Policies