Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul

Alwaght-Iraqi forces have taken take control of a key bridge and a neighborhood as they advance on in ISIS-Held part of Mosul.

Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Yarallah - the commander of 'We Are Coming, Nineveh Operations' - said the Iraqi forces captured the neighborhood of Jawsaq as well as what is known locally as the fourth bridge across Tigris River on Monday.

He added that the Iraqi forces raised the national flag above several buildings in the neighborhood after inflicting heavy losses on ISIS terrorists, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the commander of the Federal Police Rapid Response Force, whose troops were involved in Monday’s operations, said the advance followed “fierce” clashes with ISIS elements.

Major General Thamir Ahmed added that the terrorists fought back with snipers, anti-tank missiles and car bombs.

He also acknowledged that Iraqi forces also suffered casualties, but did not give a specific number.

The capture of the bridge is strategically important as it could establish an important supply route, which would be used to bring in army reinforcements and supplies from the government-controlled eastern side of the city.

ISIS terrorists overran Mosul in June 2014. Iraqi government forces, backed by fighters from allied Popular Mobilization Units - better known in Arabic as Popular Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi in Arabic - managed to liberate the eastern quarter of Mosul from the clutches of ISIS terrorists in January, three months after launching the operation to regain control of the country’s second-largest city.

On February 19, Iraqi soldiers and Popular Mobilization Forces fighters mounted a new offensive to liberate western Mosul.