Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine

Alwaght- 153 French lawmakers urged President Francois Hollande to officially recognize a state of Palestine.

“France must demonstrate its determination to break the deadlock on this conflict [between Israeli regime and Palestine] by solemnly reaffirming, in the name of the uniform right to self-determination, that the Palestinian people have the right to be granted the title of a State. It is a matter of respect for international law as well as of Israel’s security,” an open letter signed by French lawmakers reads, according to Le Journal du Dimanche.

MPs also voiced their concerns over the staunchly pro-Israel stance of new US President Donald Trump -- particularly regarding his campaign promise to move the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- as well as Israel’s recently passed Regularization law, which grants official governmental recognition to a number of illegal settlement outposts in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The lawmakers asked Hollande to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution before the end of his presidency in May -- as right and far-right presidential candidates were projected to score a significant number of votes, potentially jeopardizing France’s recent efforts to push for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"In this context, France cannot stay silent,” the letter read, reminding Hollande that the French National Assembly and Senate had adopted two resolutions calling for French recognition of a state of Palestine in 2014.

"You have said so yourself, Mr. President, ‘only bilateral negotiations can succeed.’ It is now time for these negotiations to take place on an equal footing, state to state,” the parliamentarians added.

"France must mark its willingness to break the deadlock in this conflict by solemnly reaffirming, in the name of the inalienable right to self-determination, that the Palestinian people are founded in (their demand to) obtain a state,” the letter read. “Respect of international law and of Israel’s security are at stake.”

"France cannot advocate in its official statements for a two-state solution and only recognize one. Our deeds must now follow our words."