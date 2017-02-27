Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul

Iraqi Forces Capture Strategic Bridge in ISIS-Held Part of Mosul

Iraqi forces have taken take control of a key bridge and a neighborhood as they advance on in ISIS-Held part of Mosul.

Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine 153 French lawmakers urged President Francois Hollande to officially recognize a state of Palestine.

Palestinian Students Attend Class in Street after Israel Shuts down Their School Israeli regime shut down a Palestinian elementary school in Sur Bahir town in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) last Thursday, forcing students attended class in the street.

Gangsters Kill seven in Attack on Sri Lankan Prison Bus Seven were killed after gangsters ambushed a prison bus in the southwestern Sri Lankan town of Kalutara.

Ex-Iranian President Writes Letter to Trump Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to US president Donald trump and criticized his policies, particularly anti-Muslim ban, the US “dominance” in the UN.

Bomber Killed after Blast in Bandung, Indonesia Indonesian Police has killed an armed man who has set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in the courtyard of a government building in Bandung city of but has been killed in a shootout with police afterwards.

Iran’s Salesman Wins Oscar as Director Boycotted Event over Trump’s Anti-Muslim Ban Iran’s The Salesman has won the 2017 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

Fatal Clashes Erupt between Azerbaijani, Amerindian Troops in Karabakh Deadly clashes have erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh region t between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Tel Aviv Sent Troops on Spying Mission in Syria: Israeli TV Israeli regime has sent its spies to a village located 500 meters inside Syria’s soil in an incident caught on camera, Israeli Channel 2 TV says.

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine

Monday 27 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Over 150 French MP Call on Hollande Recognize State of Palestine
Alwaght- 153 French lawmakers urged President Francois Hollande to officially recognize a state of Palestine.

“France must demonstrate its determination to break the deadlock on this conflict [between Israeli regime and Palestine] by solemnly reaffirming, in the name of the uniform right to self-determination, that the Palestinian people have the right to be granted the title of a State. It is a matter of respect for international law as well as of Israel’s security,” an open letter signed by French lawmakers reads, according to Le Journal du Dimanche.

MPs also voiced their concerns over the staunchly pro-Israel stance of new US President Donald Trump -- particularly regarding his campaign promise to move the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- as well as Israel’s recently passed Regularization law, which grants official governmental recognition to a number of illegal settlement outposts in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The lawmakers asked Hollande to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution before the end of his presidency in May -- as right and far-right presidential candidates were projected to score a significant number of votes, potentially jeopardizing France’s recent efforts to push for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"In this context, France cannot stay silent,” the letter read, reminding Hollande that the French National Assembly and Senate had adopted two resolutions calling for French recognition of a state of Palestine in 2014.

"You have said so yourself, Mr. President, ‘only bilateral negotiations can succeed.’ It is now time for these negotiations to take place on an equal footing, state to state,” the parliamentarians added.

"France must mark its willingness to break the deadlock in this conflict by solemnly reaffirming, in the name of the inalienable right to self-determination, that the Palestinian people are founded in (their demand to) obtain a state,” the letter read. “Respect of international law and of Israel’s security are at stake.”

"France cannot advocate in its official statements for a two-state solution and only recognize one. Our deeds must now follow our words."

