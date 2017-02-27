Palestinian Students Attend Class in Street after Israel Shuts down Their School

Alwaght- Israeli regime shut down a Palestinian elementary school in Sur Bahir town in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem) last Thursday, forcing students attended class in the street.

According to Maan news website, head of the school Luay Jamal Bkirat and the school’s financial manager Nasser Hamed were summoned to an Israeli police station on Thursday for interrogation, when Israeli regime intelligence officials informed them that the school was being shut down for carrying inciting content in the teaching materials used at the school.

Bkirat denied the claims, saying that al-Nukhba school was “teaching the Palestinian curriculum used in all schools in al-Quds and that no one of the faculty had ever been summoned for interrogation before over incitement".

Head of the school condemned the decision and said that he would “conduct procedures to stop this decision which aims to destroy education.”

The Times of Israel reported that the school was shut down for being a “Hamas front,” after a months-long joint probe by Israel’s Education Ministry, al-Quds police, and Israeli intelligence, the Shin Bet.

Israeli Jews and Palestinians study in separate school systems in occupied East al-Quds .

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Education, Palestinian children suffer from routine Israeli interference and political pressure to replace Palestinian curricula with an Israeli one in occupied East al-quds, where full Israeli military and civil control deprives students from proper and secure educational services.

A 2016 report by Israeli daily Haaretz also said that Palestinian schools in occupied East al-Quds received less than half the funds that the Jerusalem municipality transferred to Jewish schools in West al-Quds.