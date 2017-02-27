Ex-Iranian President Writes Letter to Trump

Alwaght- Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a letter to US president Donald trump and criticized his policies, particularly anti-Muslim ban, the US “dominance” in the UN.

Mr. Ahmadinejad, Iran's president from 2005 to 2013, sent his 3,500-word letter to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran.

Ahmadinejad noted that there are 1 million people with Iranian roots living in the US, and added that the US should “value respect toward the diversity of nations and races.”

"The developments and the current existence of America today is the result of immigration of a variety of nations to that land,” he wrote.

"The presence and constructive effort of the elite and scientists of different nations, including the million-plus population of my Iranian compatriots, has had a major role in the development of the US."

"In other words, the contemporary US belongs to all nations, including the natives of the land. No one may consider themselves the owner and view others as guests or immigrants.”

The former Iranian president also slammed US “dominance” in the United Nations, and Washington’s interfering with world affairs, saying this only led to “insecurity, war, division, killing and [the] displacement of nations."

At the same time, Ahmadinejad said Trump had “truthfully described the US political system and electoral structure as corrupt".

"The US electoral system has for decades enslaved people’s votes to benefit a certain minority; i.e. a group that seemingly rules in the form of two parties, but in fact represents a minority, i.e. the tyrants of global wealth and power.”

"Four years is a long period, but it ends quickly," he warned. "The opportunity needs to be valued, and all its moments need to be used in the best way."