Iran’s Salesman Wins Oscar as Director Boycotted Event over Trump’s Anti-Muslim Ban

Alwaght- Iran's The Salesman has won the 2017 Academy Award for best foreign language film.

The Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi boycotted the Oscars over US President Donald Trump's Muslim ban, and representing Farhadi two prominent Iranian-Americans Anousheh Ansari accepted the award.

Farhadi, 44, and the film's lead actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, even after receiving special permission to attend the event in Los Angeles, both said last month they would boycott the Oscarsto protest Trump's executive order that barred doors to travelers from seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

Anousheh Ansari, the first Iranian space tourist, read out the Iranian director's statement.

"My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the US," Ansari said. "Dividing the world into the 'us' and 'our enemies' categories creates fear, a deceitful justification for aggression and war."

Before the Oscar ceremony on Sunday, The Salesman, was screened in London’s Trafalgar Square thanks to the request of London Mayor Sadiq Khan who referred to the ban as "cruel" and "shameful."

"At a time when people are talking about travel bans, I want to welcome people…At a time when people are motivating communities to divide, I want to unite them," he added.

Crowds gather in Trafalgar Square for the public screening for the film 'The Salesman' in central London on February 26, 2017. (Photo by AFP( According to Khan’s office, around 10,000 people took part in the screening, which was also the film’s UK premiere.

"Despite our different religions, nationalities and cultures, we are all citizens of the world. I'm very proud to be a member of this global family. I'm sorry not I'm not able to be here with you but I will be there in spirit," said Farhadi in a recorded message played at the beginning of the film.