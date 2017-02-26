Fatal Clashes Erupt between Azerbaijani, Amerindian Troops in Karabakh

Alwaght- Deadly clashes have erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh region t between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

"Losses have been reported during the armed clash.", Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the night from the 24th to the 25th of February, units of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted an attack on Azerbaijan’s positions at various parts of the front line," the defense ministry said. "Losses have been reported during the armed clash."

Armenia’s Defense Ministry also reported an armed clash was registered night to Saturday in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict area.

"On February, 25, at about 03:00-04:00 local time, at two directions - north-eastern (Martuni) and eastern (Agdam) - was an attempt to break through the engagement line," the defense authority said.

In the response measures by the Karabakh side, "the enemy had new losses - killed and hurt servicemen," Armenia’s ministry said. No losses were reported by the Karabakh side. The former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a lingering conflict over the disputed region and frequent exchanges of fire nearly spiraled into an all-out war last year.

In April 2016, at least 110 people on both sides were killed as simmering tensions flared into the worst skirmishes in decades over the region.

A Russian-brokered truce ended the four days of fierce clashes in April but attempts to re-launch the stalled peace process since then have not been successful.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but it is governed by the self-proclaimed Karabakh republic backed by Armenia.

Baku and Yerevan have quarreled over the region since Armenian separatists captured the territory in a war that claimed nearly 30,000 lives in the early 1990s and ended in a fragile 1994 ceasefire deal. The two sides, however, never signed a solid peace pact.