Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

News

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib Bodies’ of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria’s southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen

Iran Restores Palestinian Cause Atop, Saudi Arabia Marginalizes It: Hezbollah Deputy Leader

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush

Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Who Is Destabilizing Iraq: Iran or US?

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks

Why ISIS Never Attacked Iran?

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP

Three Reasons Behind US Defense Secretary’s Visit to Iraq?

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Hezbollah’s Syria Presence Mainly War against Israeli Regime

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

WhyTrump’s America Imposing New Sanctions on Iran?

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

Sunday 26 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

"Now, this natural depression five miles outside Mosul is believed to be the biggest mass grave in Iraq and the resting place of an estimated 4,000 bodies," Daily Telegraph reported.

The British media out let cited villagers, Iraqi police and human rights organizations as saying that ISIS has killed and buried security personnel in the natural depression five miles outside Mosul after the terrorist group captured the city in 2014.

Most victims were shot and dumped into the pit, witnesses said, while others perished in vehicles driven over the edge. Sinkhole was more than 400 meters deep before the dead began piling up

"Daesh would drive the victims to Khasfa in convoys of minibuses, trucks and pickups. The men had their hands bound and their eyes blindfolded. They were taken to the sinkhole and shot in the back of the head," said Mahmoud, a 40-year-old from the nearby village of Sananik who declined to give his full name for security reasons. 

The dead would either tumble into the hole after being shot or be tossed into it by their masked killers, he said.

A grave containing the bodies of at least 300 members of the security forces was discovered last November on the outskirts of Hamman al Alil, a town about 30 kilometres from Mosul.

But the scale of the killing at Khasfa dwarfs all other known sites. "Khasfa is definitely one of the biggest, if not the biggest, mass grave by ISIS in Iraq.

The body count at Khasfa outstrips the most infamous massacre committed by IsiS– the murder of army cadets at the Camp Speicher military base near Tikrit.

ISIS terrorists butchered as many as 1,700 recruits in the June 2014 massacre, turning the water of the Tigris red with blood.

At Khasfa, 2,000 policemen and soldiers were murdered in one day alone, claimed Mahmoud, who said he was forced to watch mass executions by the terrorists on four separate occasions.

"In the beginning, you couldn't see the corpses at the bottom of the hole. Only later, when it began to fill up could you see the bodies," he said.

The victims of one of the executions he was forced to watch included his cousin, who worked as a police officer, he said.

On a separate occasion, he watched a bus full of bound and blindfolded Yazidi men being driven up to the lip of the sinkhole and then rolled over the edge.

Locals said the killing at Khasfa began six months after ISIS took Mosul, and that the terrorist group posted lists of those it had killed in local mosques. 

Employees at a makeshift oil refinery just down the road from the sinkhole said they remembered seeing convoys of prisoners being ferried to the area and hearing gunfire from the same direction.

While the massacres continued, Human Rights Watch researchers were monitoring the sinkhole via satellite, and could see the pit filling up.

By June 2015, the terrorists had covered the hole with earth. Locals said ISIS pushed dozens of shipping containers into the hole, as well as concrete blast walls, before using bulldozers to cover it with earth.

Today, the Khasfa sinkhole is just a slight depression in the parched landscape, with little visible sign of the horrors beneath. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ISIS Kill 4 000 Khasfa sinkhole Iraq Mosul

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul
Famine Ravages World`s Newest Country, Sudan
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
`Not My Presidents Day` Protests Across US
Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Over 50 Killed After ISIS Car Bomb Attack in North West Syria
Greeks Took to Streets to Protest Government Austerity Policies
Syrian Army Liberates Hayyan Gas Fields from ISIS Terrorists in Eastern Homs
Syrian Army Lunches Operation in Eastern Homs