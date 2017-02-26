Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water

Alwaght- Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

According to Hawar news "People in North of Syria particularly in Kobanî canton and Manbij are suffering from cutting off the electricity as the Turkish government cut off Euphrates water which reduced water level in Tishrin Dam Lake, and therefore, the power cut off on many North Syria areas."

"Since Friday night, the power totally has been cut off after ceasing Tishrin Dam from generating electricity," the local website reported. Soon, the management of Tishrin Dam released a statement and made the reasons of cutting off the electricity clear.

Jahineh news reported that Turkey has closed off the flow of water in the Euphrates River that runs from its Southern territories to Northern Syria.

The Euphrates River is the main source of water reservoir behind the Tishrin Dam.

Authorities try to provide people with fuel to operate to avoid the problem of cutting off, Rasho Muhammad told Hawar news.

The administrative in services committee in Democratic Civil Administration in Manbij also emphasized that “Turkey violated the international conventions of water and rivers energy by cutting off Euphrates water”.