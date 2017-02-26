Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Alwaght- King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi king Salman Abudlaziz Al Saud arrived in Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 26 February along with his 600-strong entourage and will leave there for Jakarta on 1 March for a state visit and vacation.

The Saudi monarch will be accompanied by an entourage of 1,500 princes, royal family members and cabinet members, boarding four Boeing B747-400 and 200, two Boeing B777, and two C-130 Hercules aircraft, which will also carry 459 tons of cargo containing equipment belonging to Saudi Arabian King and his entourage.

Among the special cargo were two units of Mercedes-Benz S600, which arrived in Denpasar on Feb. 18, one electric lift that arrived in Halim on Feb. 21, another electric lift that arrived in Denpasar on Feb. 22 along with other equipment.

The King’s entourage of 620 people is expected to arrive in Indonesia from Feb. 15-28.

For the Jakarta leg of the visit, Salman's party has booked out four hotels in a posh south Jakarta neighborhood.

Aside from his entourage, King Salman will bring along 800 delegates, including ministers, and 25 princes, who will be arriving from Feb. 15 to March 4 in 27 flights to Halim Perdanakusuma and nine flights to Ngurah Rai.

He also said that his company would deploy 178 workers in Jakarta and 394 workers in Denpasar.

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police is prepared to provide security during the visit of King Salman to Jakarta.

Police personnel will be deployed on the roads from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta to the Bogor Presidential Palace, some 40 kilometers south of Jakarta, on March 1, Spokesman for the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said here on Thursday.

Saudi monarch's outrageously expensive vacation comes while Saudi Arabia is facing a 100 million dollar budget deficit, resulting from plunging oil prices. The regime's single-income, oil-based economy also is bearing the brunt of the costs of the aggression against the neighboring Yemen.

Late on march 2015, Saudi regime launched a bloody aggression on its southern neighbor, Yemen, in a bid to restore power to Riyadh puppet, Masour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Saudi Arabia, as well as to undermine Ansarullah movement whom Saudi Wahhabi leaders consider as a threat to their interests in Yemen where once was considered as Al Saud's Backyard.

The almost 2-year aggression has claimed lives of over 12,000 Yemenis and has inflicted heavy blows to Yemen's infrastructures.