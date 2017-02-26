Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

News

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

ISIS Terrorist group has reportedly dumped thousands of bodies of security personnel in Khasfa sinkhole, an inconspicuous feature in the barren desert just off the Baghdad-Mosul highway.

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water Turkey has cut off the Euphrates River flow to Northern Syria, leaving Tishrin dam and its hydropower plant non-operational in Eastern Aleppo to stop operation.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib Bodies’ of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria’s southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen

Iran Restores Palestinian Cause Atop, Saudi Arabia Marginalizes It: Hezbollah Deputy Leader

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush

Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Turkey Cutting Euphrates River Flow to Syria Violation of Intl. Conventions of Water

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW

ISIS Filled 400-Metter Khasfa Sinkhole with Bodies of 4,000 Iraqis: Report

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Who Is Destabilizing Iraq: Iran or US?

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks

Why ISIS Never Attacked Iran?

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP

Three Reasons Behind US Defense Secretary’s Visit to Iraq?

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Hezbollah’s Syria Presence Mainly War against Israeli Regime

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Saudi Blockade of Yemen Created Disastrous Humanitarian Situation: Russia

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

WhyTrump’s America Imposing New Sanctions on Iran?

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law

Saudi Airstrikes Kill 10 Yemenis in Latest Aggression

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Report

Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit

Sunday 26 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Some 600 Workers to Serve Saudi King, His 1,500 Entourage in Indonesia Visit
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- King of Saudi Arabia is set to pay a 9-day visit to Indonesia after he ends his 4-day visit to Malaysia, another southeastern Asian country.

Saudi king Salman Abudlaziz Al Saud arrived in Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 26 February along with his 600-strong entourage and will leave there for Jakarta on 1 March for a state visit and vacation.

The Saudi monarch will be accompanied by an entourage of 1,500 princes, royal family members and cabinet members,  boarding four Boeing B747-400 and 200, two Boeing B777, and two C-130 Hercules aircraft, which will also carry 459 tons of cargo containing equipment belonging to Saudi Arabian King and his entourage.

Among the special cargo were two units of Mercedes-Benz S600, which arrived in Denpasar on Feb. 18, one electric lift that arrived in Halim on Feb. 21, another electric lift that arrived in Denpasar on Feb. 22 along with other equipment.

The King’s entourage of 620 people is expected to arrive in Indonesia from Feb. 15-28.

For the Jakarta leg of the visit, Salman's party has booked out four hotels in a posh south Jakarta neighborhood.

Aside from his entourage, King Salman will bring along 800 delegates, including ministers, and 25 princes, who will be arriving from Feb. 15 to March 4 in 27 flights to Halim Perdanakusuma and nine flights to Ngurah Rai.

He also said that his company would deploy 178 workers in Jakarta and 394 workers in Denpasar.

The Jakarta Metropolitan Police is prepared to provide security during the visit of King Salman to Jakarta.

Police personnel will be deployed on the roads from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta to the Bogor Presidential Palace, some 40 kilometers south of Jakarta, on March 1, Spokesman for the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono said here on Thursday.

Saudi monarch's outrageously expensive vacation comes while Saudi Arabia is facing a 100 million dollar budget deficit, resulting from plunging oil prices. The regime's single-income, oil-based economy also is bearing the brunt of the costs of the aggression against the neighboring Yemen.

Late on march 2015, Saudi regime launched a bloody aggression on its southern neighbor, Yemen, in a bid to restore power to Riyadh puppet,  Masour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Saudi Arabia, as well as to undermine Ansarullah movement whom Saudi Wahhabi leaders consider as a threat to their interests in Yemen where once was considered as Al Saud's Backyard.

The almost 2-year aggression has claimed lives of over 12,000 Yemenis and has inflicted heavy blows to Yemen's infrastructures.   

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia King Salman Malaysia Indonasia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul
Famine Ravages World`s Newest Country, Sudan
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
`Not My Presidents Day` Protests Across US
Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Over 50 Killed After ISIS Car Bomb Attack in North West Syria
Greeks Took to Streets to Protest Government Austerity Policies
Syrian Army Liberates Hayyan Gas Fields from ISIS Terrorists in Eastern Homs
Syrian Army Lunches Operation in Eastern Homs