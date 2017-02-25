Iran Restores Palestinian Cause Atop, Saudi Arabia Marginalizes It: Hebollah Deputy Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush

ISIS Kills 11 Afghans in Mosque Ambush

ISIS terrorists killed almost a dozen people in a mosque ambush in northern Afghanistan, a local official says.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib Bodies’ of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria’s southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Iran Restores Palestinian Cause Atop, Saudi Arabia Marginalizes It: Hebollah Deputy Leader

Sunday 26 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Restores Palestinian Cause Atop, Saudi Arabia Marginalizes It: Hebollah Deputy Leader

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Riyadh Hesitates to Pursue Normalization with Tel Aviv

Hezbollah Fights ISIS Terrorist Group

Alwaght- The Sixth International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada, Hold in Iran's capital on 21, 22 February, can restore the Palestinian cause atop as it was a priority earlier, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, told Alwaght

Alwaght correspondent has conducted an interview with Sheikh Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, covering a set of issues including the nature of the recently held international Palestinian intifada conference and the goals and messages it sought to send at this specific time, the Saudi Arabian regional aims and Riyadh's convergence of stances with the Israeli regime on dealing with Iran in the region.

Alwaght: What is the significance of the Tehran international conference on the Palestinian intifada at this very time while the world is seeking to push the Palestinian cause to the sidelines and finally terminate it?

Sheikh Qassem: The importance of this conference lies in the fact that it drew the direction and united the positions and accentuated that the Palestinian cause should remain the top priority. The speech of the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei as a top figure of the conference sent a clear message, telling the others that everybody needs to return to the Palestinian cause as a central case in need of attention. We watched the Israeli reactions to this conference and saw their tremendous and obvious irritation. This tells us that the time was appropriate to reconsider the Palestinian case. At the same time, I think that the big attendance from world parliaments and political movements sent a seriously significant and critical signal at the current time, and I believe it will restore the Palestinian cause atop as it was a priority earlier.

Alwaght: What do you think is the Saudi goal behind its persistent attacking on the Islamic Republic of Iran, its ongoing bids to marginalize the Palestinian issue, and its attempts to normalize diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime? 

Sheikh Qassem: Saudi Arabia has a plan to accomplish. It wants to dominate the region in any way. On the other side, Iran’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause and its backing for it deeply angered Saudi Arabia because it wants to drive out the Palestinian conflict and make deals with the Israeli regime.

In the eyes of Saudi Arabia the best way now to obtain its goals is religious division and highlighting the religious and sectarian disputes to cover up the political crisis it is experiencing as a result of its terrible pro-Israeli stances. This issue has become widespread and known to all. At the end of the road, everybody will understand that there is no religious conflict in the region, rather; there is a real political struggle and Saudi Arabia is on the other end of the anti-Resistance camp.

Alwaght: What is your plan to confront the takfirst and radical factions particularly after their large-scale permeation through some of the Arab and world countries, and as we see they began to spread in Lebanon and the countries around?

Sheikh Qassem: We have been doing our job for several years and we dealt painful blows to these takfirst groups. We keep doing the same work and we are very conscious of them. I think that the extremist and terrorist groups have retreated due to our measures and the positions of our allies who moved with us in the same way. Today, we see the takfirsts everywhere in the world. But Hezbollah has managed to take them on and inflict on them seriously strong losses.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Hezbollah Plaestinian Cause Intifada Conference Saudi Arabia Normalization Iran Takfirists

