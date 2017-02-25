Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW

Alwaght- Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Saying that Tel Aviv's move comes as the regime seeks to restrict space for local and international human rights groups to operate in Occupied Palestinian Territories, Deputy Executive Director of Programmes at HRW Lain Levine said “This decision and the spurious rationale should worry anyone concerned about Israel’s commitment to basic democratic values.”

Mr. Lain Levine said that it is disappointing that the Israeli regime "seems unable or unwilling to distinguish between justified criticisms of its actions and hostile political propaganda."

HRW pointed out that the Israeli regime authorities have been refusing its staff entry to the Gaza Strip since 2010, apart for one visit in 2016.

Noting that the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed a law last July that targeted human rights groups and imposed onerous reporting requirements which burden their advocacy, the organization suggested that the permit denial comes amid increasing pressure on human rights defenders operating in Occupied Palestine (Israel) and Palestine. “Israeli officials have directly accused Israeli advocacy groups of ‘slander’ and discrediting the state or army.” Moreover, Palestinian rights defenders have received anonymous death threats and have been subject to travel restrictions and even arrests and criminal charges.

"While the Israeli government is hardly the only one to disagree with our well-researched findings,” concluded Levine, “its efforts to stifle the messenger signal that it has no appetite for serious scrutiny of its human rights record."