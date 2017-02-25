Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban

Alwaght- US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Chris Mancini, lawyer, told the Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, that the incident happened as Muhammad Ali, 44, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of the late Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 7 from Jamaica, The Independent reported.

Mr Mancini says officials questioned Mr Ali for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, "Where did you get your name from?" and "Are you Muslim?"

The officials continued questioning Mr Ali after acknowledging that he was Muslim, Mr Mancini said.

Mr Ali was born in Philadelphia and holds a US passport.

US Customs and Border Protection said it "cannot discuss individual travellers; however, all international travellers arriving in the US are subject to CBP inspection"