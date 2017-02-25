Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs

Alwaght- At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

The attacks struck the city on Saturday. The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the sound of gunfire and explosions had been heard early in the day. It described the attacks as double bombings hitting “the headquarters of state security and military intelligence in two central districts."

RT, however, cited RIA Novasti as saying that "A total of over six suicide bombers blew themselves up near two security facilities”.

Al-Qaeda-Linked al-Nusra Front terrorist group, which now calls itself Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, claimed responsibility for the bloody attacks.

The Syrian government has been negotiating with the political and armed opposition in the Kazakh capital of Astana under the auspices of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and in Geneva through the United Nations good offices.

Friday marked the second day of renewed UN-mediated talks in the Swiss city. Speaking at the end of the day’s negotiations, Michael Contet, the acting chief of staff of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, said there had been signs that the Syrian government’s delegation and representatives of the armed opposition groups were ready to hold face-to-face negotiations.

General Hassan Daaboul, chief of provincial military security unit, (seen blow) is said to be among the victims.

The blasts come as Syrian army units continue to move eastwards in a bid to retake the ancient city of Palmyra, located in the Homs province. On Friday, the troops defeated ISIS as well as Al Nusra Front militants near the mountain of Al-Hayal that overlooks Palmyra’s western neighborhoods, Syrian news agency SANA reported.