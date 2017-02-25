Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 February 2017
Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report Head of Saudi Arabia’s General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW

Israel’s Efforts to Stifle Messenger Signal that It Has no Appetite for Scrutiny of Its HR record: HRW

Israeli Regime has denied a work permit for the director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), the organization announced on Friday.

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban US immigration staff detained the son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali at a Florida airport, who repeatedly asked him "Are you Muslim?".

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs At least 42 people were killed and dozens more injured in Simultaneous bomb attacks against separate areas across the western Syria city of Homs.

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels Egyptian army forces detonated a commercial tunnel in Gaza Strip, killing Palestinian workmen and injuring five others on Saturday.

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib Bodies’ of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria’s southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet

Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev Appoints Wife as Deputy, Makes Power More Familial

After Muslims Trump Bans Media

Egyptian Army Kills 3 Palestinians Working Inside Rafah Tunnels

Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Simultaneous Suicide Attacks Kill 42 in Syria’s Homs

Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained under Trump’s Muslim Ban

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen.

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW

Who Is Destabilizing Iraq: Iran or US?

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa

Turkey, Russia Rapprochement on Syria Stalling?

Three Reasons Behind US Defense Secretary’s Visit to Iraq?

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Reasons behind Team Trump’s Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain

Saudi Arabia to Bomb Yemen’s Hodeidah despite UN Warning

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Putin says NATO Pushing Russia to War

Why Turkey Blocking Syrian Army Liberation of Al-Bab?

Saudis Reactivating Al-Qaeda in Yemen for Deeper US Meddling

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Theresa May’s Visit to Turkey Betrays British Liberal Values: Guardian

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Saturday 25 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia to Deploy Infantry to Syria?

Turkey Reemphasizes on No-Fly Zone in Syria

Alwaght- In an interview withthe German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung, the Saudi Foreign Minster Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states were ready to send infantry to Syria, demanding that the liberated regions in Syria be handed to the opposition forces.

“The essential point in the anti-ISIS campaign is that the recaptured areas should be given to the opposition groups to avoid them falling in the hands of Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah”, al-Jubeir said.

The Saudi Arabian expression of readiness to deploy military forces to Syria is nothing new as earlier in February 2014 the kingdom had announced that Riyadh intended to send forces to Syria. The announcement at that time came after Riyadh disagreed with the contemporaneous US administration and protested Washington’s "passiveness" in dealing with the Syrian forces' advances against the militant groups fighting.

But the military deployment plan never took effect due to consideration of the consequences and indefinite costs for the Saudis. Putting forward the issue once again at the present time raises some questions: What developments have happened in the competition between the influential actors in Syria that Saudi Arabia has now found the time appropriate to raise the scheme once again?  What are the goals and consequences of such a move?

US the principal decision-maker

The US Secretary of Defense General James Mattis during his confirmation hearing told the Senate lawmakers that he intended to shake up the American military conditions in Syria and Iraq and accelerate the war against the terrorists. Earlier the new US President Donald Trump has said that he had plans to establish a no-fly zone over Syria in near future.

Also, Sean Spicer, the White House spokesman, talked about the new US administration’s bid to establish safe zones in Syria, telling the press that if they follow the updates on Trump’s negotiations with other leaders, they can apparently see all of them include talks about Syria safe zones.

Certainly, the most crucial negotiations for safe zone preparations have been started with Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked to his American counterpart on the phone about the case. It seems that Erdogan has received more positive signals from negotiation with Trump than from his talks with the former US President Barack Obama on the issue. Following the phone call, Trump sent Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, to Turkey. Talking to his American counterpart, General Hulusi Akbar, the Turkish chief of the general staff, reiterated the Erdogan’s proposal for boost of US-Turkey military cooperation in Syria. The proposal included a series of joint works including taking the northern Syrian town of Manbij from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), liberating Raqqa from ISIS, and introducing no-fly zones over northern Syria.

But the no-fly zone establishment requires international authorization and legitimacy, tens of billions in costs, and political work to evaluate how other actors in Syria will possibly react once this step is taken. Trump turned his head toward the Persian Gulf Arab sheikhdoms to bankroll any move to set up the no-fly zone. The White House spokesman has revealed that leaders of some countries have promised to shoulder the funding of the plan, though he did not specify Saudi Arabia. Four days ago, Wall Street Journal reported that the Saudi authorities want to offer the IPO of Aramco, the kingdom's state-owned oil giant, on New York Stock Exchange.

Saudi goals behind the plan

Al-Jubeir's interview with the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung contains some points that indicate a positive reply to Trump’s expectation that Arab states should pay for Syria no-fly zone plan.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir madean interview with the German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung and signaled a positive reply to Trump’s expectation Arab stated to finance the Syria no-fly zone plan.

The Saudi FM said that his country was ready to send special forces to fight against ISIS terrorists in Syria along with American forces. It appears that Trump's uncertainty has tempted the Saudi leaders to raise the idea of deploying force to Syria in a bid to get the US leader’s support to found what is called the “Arab NATO.” Still from another perspective, the Saudi expectation of getting the American green light for sending forces to Syria is coming following the Turkish forces as well as Saudi-backed force's failures in their fight for Al-Bab, a Syrian town held by ISIS. Additionally, the common language and religion of the Saudis with the Raqqa residents can spur the Americans to authorize a Saudi military deployment to Syria. Of course, a predominantly Sunni army can better administer Raqqa once the terrorists of ISIS are pushed out of the northern city.

Adel al-Jubeir, also, said that each region of Syria that is recaptured from ISIS should go under control of Syrian opposition forces to prevent them from returning to control of the Syrian government and its allies.

Saudi Arabian FM finally noted that there is no way to end the war unless through a political transition. He added that President Basher al-Assad of Syria should not be given any role in any transitional process. The Saudis since the beginning of the crisis in Syria exerted their best financial and military potentials to back the militant groups to help topple President Assad and the political system of Syria. The Saudi leaders appear to have lost hope for pushing the Syrian president and his backers out of any upcoming negotiations after Aleppo was liberated by Damascus and its allies. So they intend to help give Raqqa to raise the bargaining power of the opposition forces that are engaged in peace talks with the government in a bid to block the way of Assad's involvement in future political transition. Al-Jubeir maintained that the aim of the new Geneva peace talks is to arrange for a political transition to a new Syria without Basher al-Assad, and if this transition is not agreed upon, it cannot be expected how the war will end.

The potential consequences

Undoubtedly, if Saudi Arabia deploy infantry without Syrian government's mandate, the measure will be recognized a military aggression. Moscow and Tehran asserted frequently that any foreign presence in Syria without Damascus government’s approval will be illegal. Having in mind that Russia and Syria signed a military pact and President Assad asked President Vladimir Putin to help confront any foreign assaults, once the kingdom deploys forces, it will possibly have to involve in a battle with joint Syrian and Russian forces. The outcomes will be catastrophic for the kingdom. Saudi Arabia waged a war against Yemen– a country without an armed and organized army and without air defense capability– but after two years it has failed to conclude the conflict. When it comes to Syria, the Saudi forces certainly will be dealt a big blow because they have to counter the modern Russian fighter jets, skilled Syrian army that carries an over five-year experience of guerrilla fighting with the terrorists, and Iranian and Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces that  back the Syrian government. In fact, the Saudi military is far from being able to wage a big war in Syria.

The financial costs are another restriction for the Saudis. The Saudi single-income, oil-based economy is presently bearing the brunt of the costs of the war against the neighboring Yemen amid sagging oil prices. This economic suffering precludes the Saudi leaders from entry to a new war.

At the end, it can be concluded very clearly that in the US-directed scenario for military intervention in Syria, the Saudis will only have a simple role and just contrary to the promotions and allegations, Saudi Arabia is not a game changer on the battlefield. At best, Riyadh will pursue its political objectives through Trump’s intention to establish a no-fly zone over Syria.

Saudi Arabia Al-Jubeir Syria Military Deployment Trump No-Fly Zone

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul
Famine Ravages World`s Newest Country, Sudan
Iraqi Army Forces Backed by Popular Mobilization Forces Prepare to Attack ISIS-Held Western Side of Mosul
`Not My Presidents Day` Protests Across US
Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Displaced Iraqis with Livestock Flee ISIS in District of Maamoun in Western Mosul

Over 50 Killed After ISIS Car Bomb Attack in North West Syria
Greeks Took to Streets to Protest Government Austerity Policies
Syrian Army Liberates Hayyan Gas Fields from ISIS Terrorists in Eastern Homs
Syrian Army Lunches Operation in Eastern Homs