Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen

Alwaght- Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

Maan News cited spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Qadra as saying that a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot by Israeli forces and injured in his right leg. His wounds were described as medium.

Israeli forces stationed at the border fence east of Maghazi refugee camp opened live ammunition on a group of Palestinian youth in the area, causing the injury to the minor.

The borders between Gaza and Israel are often the site of violent clashes as Palestinians in Gaza have continued to protest the nearly decade-long Israeli-imposed siege on the small territory. Rights groups have pointed out that the siege has crippled Gaza’s economy, while the UN has warned that the enclave would become uninhabitable by 2020 if Israeli authorities continue their refusal to lift the blockade.

According to UN documentation, at least 178 Palestinians in Gaza were injured by Israeli forces in 2016, while eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during this period, mainly during clashes with Israeli forces along the security barrier between the territory and Israel.