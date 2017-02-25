Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinian Youths, Injure Teen

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.
Alwaght- Israeli Regime forces opened fire on Palestinian youths on Friday and injured a teenager in the central Gaza Strip near the border between the besieged enclave and Israel.

Maan News cited spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Qadra as saying that a 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot by Israeli forces and injured in his right leg. His wounds were described as medium.

Israeli forces stationed at the border fence east of Maghazi refugee camp opened live ammunition on a group of Palestinian youth in the area, causing the injury to the minor.

The borders between Gaza and Israel are often the site of violent clashes as Palestinians in Gaza have continued to protest the nearly decade-long Israeli-imposed siege on the small territory. Rights groups have pointed out that the siege has crippled Gaza’s economy, while the UN has warned that the enclave would become uninhabitable by 2020 if Israeli authorities continue their refusal to lift the blockade.

According to UN documentation, at least 178 Palestinians in Gaza were injured by Israeli forces in 2016, while eight Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during this period, mainly during clashes with Israeli forces along the security barrier between the territory and Israel.

