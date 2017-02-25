Saudi Spy Chief Made Secrete Visit to Israeli Regime: Report

Alwaght- Head of Saudi Arabia's General Intelligence Directorate Khalid Bin Ali al-Humaidan made a secrete visit to Israeli regime last week.

According to Israeli intelligence news website, Debkafile, the Saudi spy paid a two-day visit to occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and Ramallah on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22., although those visits have not been officially confirmed by the Israeli regime and Palestinians.

Explaining reasons behind Saudi official's surprise visits to al-Quds and Ramallah, the Israeli website suggested that al-Humaidan was attempting in al-Quds to parse security issues concerning a regional conference with the US and the Israeli-Arab area- proposed by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu when they met in Washington on 15 February-, while he tried warn Palestinians not to strengthen ties with Iran while visiting Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority.

The local website cited unnamed sources as saying that "the Saudi spy chief is a professional soldier and the first commoner to hold the post of Director of Saudi General Intelligence. Among his predecessors were high-ranking princes such as Bandar Bin Sultan, Turki Bin Faisal and Muqrin Bin Abdul Aziz."

However this was not the first time that news emerged about Saudi Arabian officials visits to Israeli Regime, which is considered by Muslim nations, including Saudi people, as their top enemy.

Late on 29 February, 2016 reports circulated that Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir accompanied by the Saudi intelligence chief Khaled al-Hamidan made a secret visit to Israel to discuss joint Israeli-Saudi military operations against Syria and Lebanon. During the clandestine visit, Adel al-Jubeir met with officials of the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad, as well as regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanhayu.

In July 2016, too, a retired Saudi general has visited Tel Aviv, suggesting that Al Saud is getting closer to Arabs' top enemy, Israeli regime.

According to Israel-based daily, Ha’aretz, Anwar Eshki made the tour earlier in the week and met with Israel’s foreign ministry director general Dore Gold Yoav Mordechai and a number of Knesset members.

The daily called the visit "a highly unusual one," as Eshki couldn't have traveled to Israel without approval from the Saudi government.

It seems that after Turkey, that naturalized ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia also aims to break the taboo of having relationships with Tel Aviv regime.