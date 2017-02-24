Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

An unnamed Yemeni military source told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that Jordan’s a single-engine, supersonic and multirole was targeted as it was flying in the skies over Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Najran on Friday.

The aircraft had purportedly taken part in the Saudi-led military coalition strikes against Yemen.

This is while the General Command of Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed in a statement that one of its fighter jets had gone down inside Saudi Arabia, without providing any information about the cause of the crash.

The statement added that the pilot, identified as Adnan Naeem Abdulaziz Nabas, managed to eject before the plane crash. The Jordanian pilot will reportedly return to Jordan this evening in coordination with the Saudi air force.

Saudi-led Arabic coalition, including Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, launched a bloody aggression against neighboring Yemen on 26 March, 2015 with the aim of restoring power to fugitive Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia as well as to undermine Ansarullah movement which Riyadh considers as a threat to its interests.

Over 11,500 Yemenis have been killed in the almost 2-year aggression, with the vast majority of them being civilians including women and children.