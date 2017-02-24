Azerbaijan’s Aliyev Appoints Wife as Deputy, Makes Power More Familial

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

After Muslims Trump Bans Media

After Muslims Trump Bans Media

US administration has blocked a number of major media outlets from a press briefing, almost one month after Donald Trump issued an executive order that banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

UN Slams ‘Excessively Lenient’ Sentence for Manslaughter of Injured Palestinian Alwaght- The UN human rights office slammed 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who brutally shot dead an injured Palestinian man, describing it as “unacceptable” and “excessively lenient”.

Yemeni Forces Shot Down Jordanian F-16 Fighter Jet Yemeni forces have reportedly intercepted and shot down F-16 fighter jet of the Royal Jordanian Air Force

Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib Bodies’ of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria’s southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saturday 25 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Azerbaijan's Aliyev Appoints Wife as Deputy, Makes Power More Familial

Alwaght- The election in the Central Asia and Caucasus takes place like many other places around the world. But except for Armenia, in other countries of this region the presidents extend their ruling for consecutive terms under the cover of holding new elections. As if the power transition in these republics makes no sense despite holding the elections.

The power circulation in Azerbaijan is more familial than any other nation in the Caucasus and the Central Asia. Recently Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as first vice president of the country.

President Aliyev's appointment order does not contain a specific elaboration on the duties of the 52-year-old new first vice president, but according to the Azerbaijani constitution, the vice president represents the head of state at home when he is out of the country for foreign trips.

The country’s constitution does not give considerable powers to the vice president, however, giving the post of first vice president to the president’s wife practically means that Azerbaijan faster than ever is moving towards making power dynastic in the so-called republic.

Record of Azerbaijan inter-family power transition

Since its independence from the Soviet Union in August 1991 through June 1993, Azerbaijan witnessed three presidents in office. But since coup of Hayder Aliyev, Ilham Aliyev’s father, in 1993, up to now the power circulated in the hands of Aliyev family.

The current Azerbaijani president a month after his father’s death held a presidential election the result of which was already announced, declaring himself the next leader of the country. At the time, the Washington Post reported that during the 2003 presidential election, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party before holding the election had announced that its candidate's voter percentage was 75 percent and the same percentage was confirmed for Ilham Aliyev after the election to announce him winner.

The Aliyev family does not rule the country only with a monopoly of the political power. Rather, the family has had an unchallenged control over other factors of power like media, economy, and oil industry in the past 23 years of political power grasp.

The 11-year-old son of the president owns a couple of commercial towers and trading companies in Dubai, the UAE. Arzu and Leyla Aliyev, both of them daughters of the president, are said to own property worth of over $75 million. The financial corruption of the family has reached to an extent that Ilham Aliyev was chosen in 2012 as the corruption's “person of the year.”

On the way to dynastic rule

The appointment of President Ilham Aliyev’s wife as first vice president of the country comes while last year Azerbaijan held a general referendum on some constitutional amendments, adding the first vice president post to the government. The post is said to be a guarantee for power transition in case the president is unable to do his duties.

Additionally, the 2016 constitutional referendum increased the presidential term from five years to seven years. The two-term limit for president had already been lifted in 2009.

The critics accuse the Azerbaijani government of human rights violations and suppression of the opposition. They say that the new Aliyev's appointment marks a new step toward forming a hereditary government in the country.

At the present time, a large number of the opposition leaders and critical journalists are put in jail. The Islamist political parties and movements in this predominantly Shiite country are now under heavy pressures of the security forces that restrict holding their religious ceremonies in the country.

Phuket news, an Azerbaijani news agency, reported last year that the Special State Protection Service (SSPS), a special police force operating directly under President Aliyev, along with Azerbaijan National Guard, ordinary police forces, and the prosecution service forces attacked Nardaran, a suburb area of the capital Baku, following a week of cutting off the power, water, and energy supply. The attack targeted Imam Hussein's Arbaeen ceremony, killing five people and wounding and arresting dozens of others.

Azerbaijan Aliyev Wife Vice President Appointment Corruption

