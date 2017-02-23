Bodies of 150 Militants Discovered in Mass Grave in Syria’s Idlib

Alwaght- Bodies' of 150 Militants were unearthed in Syria's southern countryside of Idlib near the town of Khan Sheikhun, Al Masdar News reported on Wednesday.

The dead militants, disovered in a mass grave, are supposedly members of Jaish al-Nasr, militant group linked to the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA), who were executed by Jund al-Aqsa, a rival terrorist group.

Meanwhile, rumors circulated saying that that Jund al-Aqsa has agreed to a deal that would have its terrorists evacuated from Idlib province and join ISIS; initially reports even indicate that 15 commanders have somehow arrived in southern Raqqa.

Other reports suggest that Jund al-Aqsa is still besieged by hostile militant factions around the towns of Khan Sheikhun and Morek.