8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore

Alwaght- At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore.

According to Daily Pakistan, the bomb blast that targeted DHA’s Z block commercial area was planted inside a building which was detonated through a timing device. As much as 8 to 10 kilograms of explosive material was used which wreaked havoc in surrounding area. The huge blast smashed windows of nearby buildings were smashed.

Security forces cordoned off the residential neighborhood, also home to banks and coffee shops, rescue officials said.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded. The worst of the attacks was at a Sufi shrine in southern Sindh province that killed 90 people.

Thursday's bombing was the second attack in Lahore in two weeks. A suicide bombing on Feb. 13 killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 80 at a protest near the provincial assembly.