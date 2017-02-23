McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria

Alwaght- American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

On Wednesday, Julie Tarallo, a spokeswoman for McCain, confirmed that he’d made the trip, calling it a “valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq," RT reported.

The unusual trip, which the Wall Street Journal said was organized with help of the US military, was the first time a US lawmaker has traveled to the region since American forces have entered Syria soil without Damascus' mandate. .

McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, made a short trip to the Syrian city of Raqqa to speak with Kurdish fighters and US troops. Turkey has repeatedly voiced concerns over US baking for Kurdish fighters in Syria, banding them as terrorist and branches of PKK terrorist group with which Ankara is engaged in bloody war.