  Thursday 23 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader

Supporting Palestinians without Expectations Duty of All: Iran Leader All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support Palestinian resistance, Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran said addressing the sixth International conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Tehran Pro-intifada Conference:Timing, Messages Conference seeks restoring Palestinian cause as top Muslim priority as some sides sought to cross it off the agendas.

Palestinian Cause Should Remain "Central" for Muslims: KIU Leader Tells Alwaght The Kurdish Islamic Unity Party’s chief calls for fighting corruption to address the challenges facing Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Erdogan Visits Arab Sheikhdoms to Boost Turkey’s Stalled Economy - Turkish President has visited Persian Gulf countries of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a bid to shore up his country’s badly economy.

Consequences of CIA Chief Visit to Saudi Arabia The recent visit by to United States spy, CIA chief Mike Pompeo, to Saudi Arabia is bound to have negative consequences in the region.

8 Killed, 21 Injured after Explosion in Shopping Center in Pakistan’s Lahore

At least 8 people were killed and 21 others wounded on Thursday after a bomb blast in a shopping center in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

Iraqi Forces Launch Op to Liberate Mosul Airport from ISIS Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to liberate the strategic airport from terrorists in Mosul days after they began a new phase of the battle to drive ISIS terrorist group out of Arab country’s second largest city.

Syrian Army Attack Terrorists in West Aleppo suburbs Syrian Army launched a powerful assault against Terrorists in Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the western suburbs of Aleppo.

Yemeni Snipers Gun Down Saudi Soldiers, Mercenaries Ansarullah Movement fighters kill scores Saudi soldiers and Saudi mercenaries in Yemen’s embattled southwestern province of Taiz, video published by an outlet tied to Yemen’s Sanaa government shows

Yemen’s Ansarullah Fires Ballistic Missile at Saudi Mercenaries’ Camp, Kills Major Gen. Ansarullah Movement fighters fired on Wednesday a ballistic missile at Saudi mercenaries’ camp in southern Yemen where

Israeli Soldiers Resort to Prostitution to Make Ends Meet: Israeli MP Israeli Female soldiers have turned to prostitution in the face of financial problems, An Israeli Member of Parliament warned.

No Animal in Their Zoo Can Tell Bear What to Do: Russian DM Says Referring to NATO

Assad Only Viable, Plausible Solution to Syria Crisis: Le Pen French Presidential Hopeful said Syrian president is the most “reassuring” choice to lead the country through crisis.

Australians Protest Israeli PM Visit over Aggression on Palestinians Prominent Australian scholars and politicians have protested a planned visit by the Israeli prime minister to their country

Turkey Detains 1,600 in Latest Crackdown Turkish security forces detained nearly 1600 people in its latest crackdown on people it says are linked to militant groups in the country

Iran Proved Palestine Not Alone: Hezbollah Lebanese resistance movement says Iran has proved that Palestine is not alone in a time when some Persian Gulf countries are getting closer to the Israeli regime

US Appoints New National Security Advisor after Russia Contact Scandal US administration has named a new face as its national security adviser after Russia contacts scandal made the first adviser resign

Turkish Airstrikes Kill over 110 Syrian Civilians over Past 2 Weeks Turkish airstrikes have claimed lives of at least 110 civilians in Syria’s al-Bab city over the past two weeks, monitoring group says.

ISIS Tortures, Rapes Sunni Women in Iraq: HRW ISIS terrorists rape and torture Iraq’s Sunni Arab women in the areas under their occupation, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.

Iraqi Army Advances on in ISIS-Held West Mosul Iraqi army is advancing in its recently initiated operation to liberate western parts of Mosul city from ISIS terrorists

Turkey Backs Off from Incursion into Syria’s Raqqa Turkish government has backed off from his initial plans to occupy the Raqqa city north of Syria

Tillerson CEO Rather Than US Secretary of Sates: Critics The Managing approach of new US Secretary of State has caused a wave of dissent and criticism in his ministry as many say he is the CEO and not the Secretary

Jordan, Egypt Held Secret Talks with Israel Last Year: Report An Israeli daily claimed in a report that leaders of Jordan and Egypt have held a secret meeting with Israeli regime authorities to push a peace initiative

US President Got Misinformation from Fox News US president says his gaffe about immigrants-related incidents in Sweden was based on a TV report on Fox News channel

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria

Thursday 23 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
McCane Made Secrete Visit to Syria
Alwaght- American war-monger senator John McCain made a secret trip to war-torn Syria last weekend to speak with US military officials and militants.

On Wednesday, Julie Tarallo, a spokeswoman for McCain, confirmed that he’d made the trip, calling it a “valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the ground in Syria and Iraq," RT reported.

The unusual trip, which the Wall Street Journal said was organized with help of the US military, was the first time a US lawmaker has traveled to the region since American forces have entered Syria soil without Damascus' mandate. .

McCain, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, made a short trip to the Syrian city of Raqqa to speak with Kurdish fighters and US troops. Turkey has repeatedly voiced concerns over US baking for Kurdish fighters in Syria, banding them as terrorist and branches of PKK terrorist group with which Ankara is engaged in bloody war.

